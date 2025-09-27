NIRF Rankings: A wake-up call or a pat on the back for AP and TG?

State-funded schemes that promote academic research, university-based startups and interdisciplinary collaboration can go a long way in improving institutional performance. At the same time, stronger ties with industry and greater emphasis on inclusivity and access, especially in tribal and rural areas, can help meet both educational and social goals.



In an age where data-driven decisions dominate the discourse on higher education, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), introduced by the Ministry of Education in 2015, has become a benchmark for academic credibility and institutional performance in India. With parameters spanning teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach, inclusivity, and perception, NIRF endeavours to present a holistic view of the quality of higher education institutions across the country.

Following the release of the 2025 NIRF rankings, states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana find themselves at a critical juncture. While there are moments of pride, there are also glaring gaps, which should not be overlooked. For the two states that have shown immense ambition in the education sector post-bifurcation, the NIRF results offer both applause and admonition.

Telangana, particularly Hyderabad, a growing hub for technology and education, has seen commendable representation in the NIRF lists, particularly in categories like engineering, pharmacy and overall university rankings. Institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H), University of Hyderabad and NALSAR University of Law continue to uphold lofty standards, consistently appearing among the top 10 or 20 in their respective domains. Private universities and deemed-to-be

institutions such as the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-H) and BITS Pilani (Hyderabad campus) also add to the state’s intellectual capital.

These results are not accidental; they reflect sustained focus on quality faculty, research culture, and global collaborations.

Andhra Pradesh, meanwhile, presents a more modest picture. Though institutions like Andhra University and Sri Venkateswara University do make it into the rankings, their positions are not particularly competitive. Despite the establishment of state-run universities and development of new institutions post-2014 bifurcation, the State is struggling to create a clear identity in the national academic landscape. The absence of an IIT or IIM in the top tiers from AP should be a concern for policymakers.

Beyond the numbers, NIRF rankings highlight systemic issues. For example, in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, rural and semi-urban institutions struggle with low perception scores, which is an indicator of reputation among peers and employers.

This points to the need for strategic branding, industry engagement, and alumni involvement, which are areas traditionally overlooked in state-run institutions. Moreover, research output and citations, major components in the rankings, are dominated by a handful of elite institutions. The rest of them languish due to lack of funding, limited industry tie-ups, and inadequate incentives for faculty to publish quality research.

The way forward for both states lies in improving faculty recruitment and retention, upgrading infrastructure and fostering a culture of research and innovation. State-funded schemes that promote academic research, university-based startups and interdisciplinary collaboration can go a long way in improving institutional performance. At the same time, stronger ties with industry and greater emphasis on inclusivity and access, especially in tribal and rural areas, can help meet both educational and social goals. While Telangana has made some progress in expanding access to education through welfare schemes and residential institutions, Andhra Pradesh must expand its efforts to ensure education becomes truly inclusive.

Equally important is the need for transparency and accountability in the functioning of higher education institutions. Universities must be granted autonomy, but this must be accompanied by mechanisms that ensure merit-based hiring, efficient administration, and student-centric learning environments. A shift toward outcome-based education and digitized governance will enhance institutional credibility and bring long-term gains.

NIRF rankings, while not being the final word on institutional quality, are an important diagnostic tool. For Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with young populations, emerging industries and aspirations of becoming knowledge economies, these rankings should serve as both report cards and roadmaps. The message is clear: the potential is vast, but the path forward requires vision, investment, and reform.

It is time for both states to move from competing among themselves to collaborating for academic excellence, setting benchmarks not just for the region, but for the nation. At the end of the day, in the race for educational leadership, good intentions are not enough; only measurable outcomes matter.

(The writer is a former principal and founder of Supporting Shoulders, NGO)