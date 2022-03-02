Nothing wrong in KCR's national ambition

After PV Narasimha Rao and M Venkaiah Naidu, can we Telugus proudly boast of any tall leader in the national political spectrum in recent times? The hoodoo, alas, cut short their clout in national politics because of the internal equations of their respective parties.

PV was used by the Congress high command to head the country during its most critical phase and was thrown out unceremoniously when he ceased to be in the good books of the dynastic party leadership. He refused to toe the Madam's line, an anathema in the Congress structure, only to be reduced to a non-entity despite surviving the full term while heading a minority government.

The BJP 'honoured' Venkaiah Naidu with the Vice-President position when he was in a full-swing as a key minister in the Narendra Modi's cabinet. While Sonia Gandhi allegedly tried her best to tie PV's hands, the Modi-Amit Shah duo reportedly clipped the wings of Naidu. Sadly, Telugu leaders were and are never in a position to call the shots in national politics and they were and are all at the mercy of leaders from north. Neelam Sanjiva Reddy had served as the sixth President of India against the wishes of Indira Gandhi, as she returned to power in 1980, two years before his term ended in 1982.

Riding on the crest of tremendous popularity, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder NT Rama Rao (NTR), who loathed Congress, played a pivotal role in forming the United Front but he couldn't push himself to become the country's Prime Minister. It is ditto with Nara Chandrababu Naidu despite the National Front, of which he was the convenor, coming to power and sending two prime ministers. Naidu preferred to play a kingmaker role then and he is struggling with the question of survival in Andhra Pradesh now.

Suddenly, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has taken up the task of piecing together an alliance of like-minded regional parties to lead the country 'in this hour of unprecedented crisis.'Only time will prove whether it was a misadventure by KCR or it is a move timed to perfection given that the next Lok Sabha elections are drawing near.

For the moment, though, KCR is the cynosure of national parties and even analysts.Irrespective of whether we like his style of governance and populist policies or not, there is no harm in encouraging him to make a sincere attempt to fight against the hyper-active BJP and the inactive Congress.

At a time when lives have become dull and drab due to Covid-19, the maverick in KCR is doing everything possible to rattle the ruling dispensation and upset its applecart in the presidential elections first and in the general elections, subsequently.

For starters, the entire Telangana knows fully well what KCR means.

His loathsome personality traits and distasteful one-upmanship, notwithstanding, there is no dispute in saying that he is the 'champion' of the Telangana movement. Most people in the State know that his 'golden Telangana' claim leaves a lot to be desired, whereas outsiders see him as a warrior who can ensure victory conquering all odds.

Blessed with a gift of gab, KCR has mastered the art of creating attractive narratives besides developing the uncanny ability to whip up sentiments of any group of people with logic and wit. Language barrier troubled NTR and Chandrababu in forming a solid front but KCR can strike the right chord with Hindi belt leaders with his chaste Hindi and Urdu and can win the hearts of English-obsessed middle class as well as national and international media.

Ironically, back home KCR is accused of being guilty of the very points that he raises against Modi. Except farmers and a section of Dalits, others seem to be unhappy with the KCR government but he is capable of turning the tide in his favour in the nick of time. Moreover, too many players in the Telangana political spectrum come as a boon to the ruling party.

Going by his swift moves, which include priority to election strategist Prashant Kishor (PK) and actor Prakash Raj, KCR seems to be readying weapons for a head-on collision with the BJP irrespective of the outcome in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Assembly elections.

Fresh from a grand success in West Bengal, PK has become a 'guiding force' as KCR bids for a hat-trick for TRS in Telangana and his attempts to bring likeminded parties under one umbrella. There is a great advantage with PK as he can open up communication channels with any political party in India at any point of time. A talent spotted and used to optimal levels by Modi, PK is now perhaps gunning for the saffron party.

He enjoys excellent rapport with chief ministers like Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, MK Stalin and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The most sought after strategist is said to be a close confidante of many senior politicians. It is widely believed in political circles that PK is behind the 'Putin-like' speed of KCR in forging a national alternative front outside BJP and Congress. KCR, however, needs to work on certain crucial issues in his pursuit of realising his national dream.

Credibility factor

Regional parties by definition and nature don't bother to vouch for national issues because their very existence lies in regional aspirations. KCR earned a bad name as the Union Labour Minister in the Manmohan Singh regime.

In retaliation to his outburst against the Modi government based on the contents of an investigative journalist's book "I am a Troll," the BJP state leaders were quick in popularising a book "Aparichitudu" penned by a former private secretary of KCR, Kapilavai Dilip Kumar.

The latter described at length as to how KCR bunked Parliament sessions and irritated national leaders by not taking their calls. "The Prime Minister had to cut a sorry figure when KCR was his cabinet colleague. KCR tendered his resignation when he got wind of the GoI's decision to axe him," Dilip Kumar says. He goes on to elaborate how national leaders like Ram Vilas Paswan got offended with KCR's 'untrustworthy' attitude.

On his part, KCR heaped praise on Modi and Sonia Gandhi in public when he had good terms with them but he was equally ferocious in lampooning both of them to suit his political interests. The speciality of KCR is that he is capable of making a hero out of a villain and vice versa in the same breath. KCR's infrequent visits to the Secretariat and overstay in his farmhouse were two ammunitions in the hands of the Opposition which nails him for his non-serious governance.

Corruption allegations



KCR and his family members are facing severe corruption charges. BJP President JP Nadda went to the extent of branding KCR as the 'most corrupt politician in the country'. He also alleged that the Rs.1.2 lakh crore Kaleshwaram irrigation project had become an ATM for the Chief Minister hinting at the cut from contractors. I have never seen TRS leadership coming with rebuttals against corruption allegations. BJP leaders time and again talk about the possible arrest of the KCR and his family members for their 'massive corruption.'

Also, the TRS is accused of spending hundreds of crores to defeat Eatala Rajender, who joined BJP to contest in Huzurabad by-election. It may be noted that KCR was unperturbed by the inroads made by BJP till Eatala's victory. KCR announced in the TRS plenary, held on the sidelines of the by-poll, that he was getting invitations from scores of people to launch a party in Andhra Pradesh. He neither formed a party nor did he impress upon the AP Chief Minister to join in his national efforts.

KTR's crowning glory?



KCR is fully aware of the fact that players like Mamata Banerjee won't let him become the Prime Minister in case the Front triumphs. Even if TRS wins all the 17 parliamentary seats, which is improbable, KCR can't pitch for the top job. Despite the adverse political position, he is intensifying efforts and lobbying hard for the national 'alternative'to fructify. It is indeed very interesting.

This national adventure paves way for the coronation of KT Rama Rao, the heir-apparent to the gaddi. If the alternative front clicks at the hustings, KCR may settle for the best available central position while leaving the cudgels of the State to his son. The stage is already set for the smooth transition. For me, the young blood is not a bad choice at all.

Aided and abetted by PK, KCR may not have a serious problem in supporting Congress to form the government in exchange of a fair deal. In a worst-case scenario, he may not hesitate to help out the BJP to form the government by blaming PK and others for pushing him to rope in all national leaders to form a Front. Anything can happen in KCR's politics, wait and watch.

(The author, a PhD in Communication and Journalism, is a senior journalist, journalism educator and communication consultant)

(The opinions expressed in this column are that of the writer. The facts and opinions expressed here do not reflect the views of The Hans India)