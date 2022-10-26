Of dual roles & blessings in disguise

In my childhood, I was encouraged by my parents to participate in a number of extra-curricular activities. I was a member of a children's organisation called Balananda Sangham, which conducted weekly radio programmes for children in the (then), All India Radio, apart from excursions and variety entertainment shows. It was also closely associated with the production of a children's film in which I had a role to play. Among the activities it conducted were 'fancy dress' competitions, in many of which I took part.

Somehow or other, I invariably landed up donning the role of a person doing announcement for the public, about a royal decree, by using a drum or 'Dandora Drummer,' or that of a Fortune Teller. I remember how, when I participated in one such competition organised by The Bharat Scouts Organisation, I stood first, and was given a cheap plastic soap box as a prize. At the same time, a friend of mine came second, but was given a leather wallet, which was much more attractive. I remember crying all the way home complaining to my mother that I wished I had got the second prize!

The expression "fancy dress" appears to have originated from a custom that was prevalent, in the 18th and 19th centuries, in some parts of today's UK, of wearing costumes at Halloween time. The word was used because fishermen, who spoke no English, difficulty pronouncing "masquerade." The costumes were originally traditionally based on frightening supernatural or folklore beings. Over time, however, they have tended to be based on characters in mass media such as movies, literature and the

electronic media. Originally favoured by the youth, they are now being increasingly used by all age groups.

Disguising oneself to appear as someone else is not a phenomenon confined merely to competitions and religious customs. The epics of major religions and human history are also replete with such actions.

In the Mahabharat, gods assumed different forms at different times, for different purposes. In one instance, Lord Indra, King of Devas, appeared in the shape of a poor Brahmin before Karna, the first son of Kunti, through a boon granted by Surya the Sun God, who was born with a protective armour and earrings. Karna was anointed the ruler of Anga kingdom by Duryodhana, in order to make Karna eligible to participate in a martial exhibition and compete with Arjuna. Indra's purpose was to ensure that Karna would be devoid of that protection, of the armour and ear rings which he was born with the blessings of Surya, while fighting Arjuna, who was an incarnation of Lord Indra.

In the same epic, Lord Vishnu assumed the form of a beautiful woman, Mohini, to induce the demon, Bhasmasura, to place his palm on his head and be reduced to ashes, in accordance with the boon granted to him by Lord Shiva. Also in the Mahabharat, the Pandavas sought refuge in the court of King Virata, assuming different personalities, in order to spend one year incognito (known as 'Agyatvas') to fulfil the commitment, arising from the condition attached to the defeat of Yudhishtir, in the game of dice played by him with Duryodhan, the Crown Prince of the Kuru kingdom.

Somewhat similar is the reluctance, of Jesus Christ, in the Holy Bible, to reveal his full identity, as he knew that his identity was beyond human understanding, and could be revealed only to believers who were enabled by God to search for the truth.

History records that, for various reasons, monarchs have, on occasion, traveled incognito among their subjects. These reasons ranged from security, and fact-finding, to idle amusement. According to Swedish legend, Charles XI, the King of Sweden, travelled around the country, dressed as a farmer or simple traveler, to discover, and identify, corruption, and oppression, against the populace. He was referred to as the Grakappan 'Swedish' for 'Grey Court.'

The story, probably apocryphal, goes that, in the 16th century, Vira Narasimha Raya, the ruler of the Vijaynagar Empire, wanted his son to succeed him. He, therefore, gave orders to Appaji, the Prime Minister, to kill Krishna Deva Raya, the king's very able stepbrother, who might have come in the way of that desire. Appaji, while assuring the king that the deal would be done, sent Krishna Deva Raya to move incognito, safe from those looking for him.

Another facet, of a person assuming different personalities, is an actor playing more than one role in movies. A "double role" is often seen in the context of depicting identical twins, or close relatives. Known as an "iron man" casting, an actor or actress can also play the roles of several persons, in one movie, or play. For example, in the Telugu film 'Navratri' Akkineni Nageswara Rao, the yesteryear, and unforgettable, matinee idol of Telugu audiences, portrayed as many as nine characters earning critical acclaim.

Back in the 70s and 80s, Bollywood filmmakers were making so many films, with double roles, that it could easily have been counted as a legitimate genre, in itself. Way back in 1917, Salunke became the first actor to play a double role in Indian cinema, playing roles, both of the hero and heroine, in the movie 'Lanka Dahan.' Dev Anand and Hema Malini figured in the largest number of double roles in Hindi films in their days.

It is amazing how gullible movie makers often assume the audience to be. In some films, the mere fact that an actor, while playing one of the two roles being portrayed by him, has applied some perfume on his body, or begun to sport a moustache, is enough to make him indistinguishable from the other! Or so the director believes!

While on the subject of persons appearing to be other than what they are, one recalls the famous story, of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the creations of Robert Louis Stevenson. The consumption of a potion transforms the normally gentle Dr. Henry Jekyll into the sinister, and cruel, Mr. Edward Hyde.

Abraham Lincoln was known to be not a good-looking person. Once when a person in a crowd shouted to him saying, "You double faced….!" he calmly replied "Sir, do you think that if I had another face, I would use this one?"

(The writer is former Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh)

