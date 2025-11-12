Partnership Summit@Vizag will mark a vibrant dawn for AP

This summit should be seen as a stepping stone toward the state’s economic growth, industrial expansion, and employment generation for the youth. It is being viewed as a landmark event shaping the state’s future and transforming Visakhapatnam into an industrial hub



The Andhra Pradesh Government is organising the prestigious CII Partnership Summit on a grand scale at the Andhra University Engineering grounds, Visakhapatnam, on November 14-15. Being conducted under the aegis of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the 30th Industrial Partnership Summit aims to attract massive investments through well-planned strategic initiatives. Around 3,000 delegates drawn from 45 countries are expected to participate in the coveted event.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with the Governor and the Vice-President of India, are likely to attend the event.

The summit venue spans 13 acres at the Andhra University Engineering Grounds, where 410 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed between the government and domestic as well as international companies. Investments worth approximately ₹10 lakh crore are anticipated. Accommodation for the visiting dignitaries, ambassadors, consuls general, central and state ministers, global and national business leaders, and other guests has been arranged across 26 hotels in the host city.

This two-day Partnership Summit, which will also help create lakhs of jobs, stands as testament to Chandrababu Naidu’s administrative efficiency, foresight and acumen.

Under his capable leadership, Andhra Pradesh is showcasing itself to the world as a dynamic state that is on the path of development. The summit’s key objective is also to demonstrate the real-time governance, swift approvals, and robust infrastructure that the state offers to industrial investors.

The summit represents a major effort to restore investor confidence in Andhra Pradesh—confidence that had been eroded by selfish political forces and past misgovernance.

The Visakhapatnam Industrial Partnership Summit is therefore a great opportunity for the state’s progress. With large-scale participation from investors and industrialists, the summit promises massive investments and job creation. It provides a platform for the government, industry, and people to move forward together through collaborative policies. This summit should be seen as a stepping stone toward the state’s economic growth, industrial expansion, and employment generation for the youth. It is being viewed as a landmark event shaping the state’s future and transforming Visakhapatnam into an industrial hub.

Through this summit, Andhra Pradesh is poised not only to attract investments and generate employment but also to usher in a new golden era for the state’s economy. In the coming years, Andhra Pradesh is expected to achieve sustainable economic growth in the industrial sector.

After five years of YSRCP’s inefficient and vindictive governance, investors were afraid to even look toward Andhra Pradesh. The previous regime’s political vendetta, incompetence, and instability drove away potential investors and erased the state from the industrial map.

Now, heading the coalition government, Chandrababu Naidu is working tirelessly to restore the state’s credibility and reputation, turning Andhra Pradesh once again into a top industrial destination.

At 75 years of age, Chandrababu Naidu is working 18 hours a day, tirelessly fighting self-serving political forces while simultaneously promoting industrial growth. He has travelled across the world—to London, Singapore, Dubai, and other countries—to meet industrialists and invite them personally to the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam.

His efforts are focused on rebuilding international confidence, restoring the state’s brand image, and ensuring a vibrant industrial resurgence in Andhra Pradesh.

The new industrial policies designed by the government are expected to yield fruitful results. Several new industries will be established in phases. The investment incentives under the new industrial policy are attracting investors in large numbers. Coupled with Chandrababu Naidu’s vast administrative experience, foresight, and global credibility, industries are now flowing into Andhra Pradesh in abundance.

Hundreds of investors and NRIs are showing keen interest in investing, inspired by the state’s industrial policy. The Chief Minister will personally monitor the implementation of these MoUs to ensure industries are set up efficiently.

By presenting Andhra Pradesh’s potential to the world, Chandrababu Naidu aims to establish the state as India’s gateway to global industries. The government is creating a safe and investment-friendly environment, marking the dawn of a new chapter in development.

In this effort, the State IT Minister Nara Lokesh is playing a crucial role in attracting large-scale investments. Despite fierce competition among states, Andhra Pradesh leads the nation in the “Speed of Doing Business.” Already, MoUs worth ₹9.8 lakh crore have been signed. They are expected to generate around 7.5 lakh jobs across the state.

Major projects from ArcelorMittal, Google, BCL, NTPC, Reliance, and TCS are being brought into the state. Considering Andhra Pradesh’s vast potential, this is just the beginning. Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh are working hard to fulfil their election promise of generating 20 lakh jobs.

Today, no state can match Andhra Pradesh’s pace in doing business. Global business giants are being drawn to the state because of their trust in Chandrababu Naidu,

who himself is a brand, a visionary leader, backed by skilled youth and boundless opportunities.

With rapid advancements in renewable energy, semiconductors, electronics, ports, steel, AI, and quantum technologies, the State Pradesh is poised for remarkable growth.

In every sense, AP’s investment and development story is synonymous with Chandrababu Naidu. The Partnership Summit will strengthen global ties and open new avenues for the state’s future prosperity.

(The author is a TDP member of Lok Sabha from Vizianagaram)