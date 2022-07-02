Points to ponder for BJP netas

The Mahasangram of Maharashtra is over. Now the stage is getting ready for two other Sangrams. One is between BJP and TRS in Telangana and the other is in Andhra Pradesh between the ruling YSRCP and the TDP. What would be the role of BJP in AP is not yet clear.

If the teaser of the National Executive of BJP that was witnessed at Hanamkonda in Warangal district on Friday is any indication, it makes it clear that this time it's going to be more of pitched battles than battle of ballot.

It is unfortunate that the political parties of all colors and shades (Without any Exception) have still not come out of the hangover of British era though the country is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' (75 years of Indian Independence). Everyone chants the mantra of democracy and in the name of democracy but are resorting to a show of muscle and lathi strength.

During the Independence struggle, we had seen how public property was damaged and burnt to put pressure on the British rulers to quit India. Well, that was justified saying that it was part of the struggle in the larger interests of the nation though the property that was burnt and damaged was our own. But now, 75 years after Independence we are following the same formula. The political parties are turning protests into violent episodes, damage public and private properties and burn vehicles. We seem to be still far away from civilization in this respect.

Right to protest is a weapon given by the democracy to express one's disapproval of policies or programmes or to highlight grievances but these days protest means clash with the other group, use lathis and create public disturbance. We have seen how the political parties and some vested interests organized the protests and violence across the country opposing the Government of India's announcement to introduce Agnipath scheme. The lawmakers have forgotten heated debates and discussions, walkouts from legislatures and are instead hitting the streets for everything and turning every protest into a violent one.

Every party accuses the other of having failed to provide necessary infrastructural facilities when in power but when in opposition resort to violence and burning of houses, buses, rail coaches and vehicles. They do not bat even an eyelid before doing so. They do not realise that for a common man, his two-wheeler, three or a four-wheeler is sort of lifetime investment.

What one fails to understand is if the activists are so eager and have the itch to set property on fire, why don't they bring their personal vehicles and set them on fire? Why do they refuse to accept that even peaceful agitations can resolve the issue if they have the required strategies, unity within the party and necessary will power to implement the policy of Satyagraha? If this could shake the Britishers, why not the present rulers? If peaceful agitation could move the TRS government when students of IIIT Basara sat on Dharna braved vagaries of heat and rain and succeeded in getting their demands accepted, why can't the political leaders succeed? Do they think that the ruling parties are insensitive and will not relent?

The IIIT students did not relent though the Education Minister tried to undermine their agitation calling their demands as "silly," and finally she herself had to go and give a written assurance that all their demands would be met.

Where does the fault lie? The problem is with the political leadership. If one doesn't like another party, activists of that party would go and attack the office or property of the rival party and the law enforcing authorities will be under pressure to adopt soft attitude towards ruling party workers. In the last one decade one has seen that any party that came to power has been gagging the media and with political parties owning media houses, impartial reporting has to some extent taken a beating. Those in power, whether it be at Centre or in States, are sparing no effort to terrorise the media though the image of the country and the governments is taking a beating. As if that is not enough, campaign journalism is also being encouraged through their social media wings.

Well, why are we discussing all this now? It is because the BJP is holding its National Executive meeting in Hyderabad where not just party leaders but the Prime Minister himself would be participating in "brain storming" sessions for over 11 hours. The national executive is meant to give a road map for the party to come back to power in the next elections which in all probability would be held in 2023. It is also aiming to come up with a policy declaration on Telangana to see that the saffron party comes to power in the state. So, it would be pertinent to raise such issues with a hope that some of the leaders would at least think of at least expressing their concern over such issues and see that some discussion takes place on development and political reforms.

If that happens, this National Executive like the one BJP held in Hyderabad 18 years back leaving an imprint on the international policy of the country, particularly in regard to Pakistan, would become a historic one and will be remembered as another tryst with Hyderabad whenever the BJP holds its next NE in the city of Pearls.

Let's take a quick peek into the issues that came up before the National Executive 18 years back held at Viceroy Hotel which was held immediately after the SAARC meeting. The then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee was praised for his accomplishments at SAARC and the additional protocol he had signed on terrorism and adoption of social charter at SAARC summit in Islamabad. It had passed another resolution on emphasising on the need for India-Pakistan reviving trade relations through dialogue. The NE which was held in January also took a decision to prepone the elections from October to May 2004.

The NE to be held on Saturday and Sunday is likely to focus more on achievements of the Narendra Modi government, Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, its recent victory in Assembly elections and discuss strategies for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections.

Since it is being held in Hyderabad and as the BJP aims to come to power in Telangana and since the TRS has gone against the saffron party, considerable time would be devoted on the party's strength and weakness in the state and the conclave is likely to come up with a road map for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. It remains to be seen if Modi decides to advance the elections as Vajpayee had done 18 years back.

Along with all this, the NE would go down in the history of the country if the BJP comes with a policy document restricting freebies. The fact is that no single party can do away with money and muscle politics during elections. Every party will talk about democracy and blame their opponents for distribution of money during polls and violence. They too will follow the same rule saying they had no option. They will give lectures on political reforms but the substance of that will never be implemented. If BJP makes any move in that direction at least on paper to begin with, this NE would have another tryst with destiny. Otherwise as some commented, it may end up as a political circus to ratchet up political heat.