Pushback against calls to replace Biden

Progressives on Sunday pushed back against calls from “top Democratic sources,” via CBS News, who said the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump demanded that those pushing to replace President Joe Biden in the presidential race “stand down.” Sources within the Democratic Party, said CBS News correspondent Robert Costa, “believe that those Democrats who have concerns about President Biden are now standing down politically [and] will back President Biden because of this fragile political moment.” “All of that talk about the debate faded almost instantly” after one person was killed and a bullet grazed Trump’s right ear at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, according to Costa.

Biden and his allies have vehemently pushed back against calls for him to step aside from lawmakers and commentators following the first presidential debate in which he struggled to deliver a coherent message about his plans for a second term and the threat posed by Trump.

Trump has led Biden in polls for months, and the debate late last month led to calls from Democrats including Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont and 19 House members for Biden to allow another Democrat –such as Vice President Kamala Harris or Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer – to run in his place. “The greatest consequence of this event may turn out to be fence-sitting Dem electeds using it as an excuse to avoid a decision on Biden,” said author and podcast host Max Fisher. “Probably the single best thing that could happen to Trump just happened.”

Progressive organizer and former US House candidate Aaron Regunberg said he was not convinced that Trump’s chances of winning the election would necessarily be “massively helped by having a registered Republican almost shoot him,” referring to suspect Thomas Matthew Crooks.

The rally shooting, however – now indelibly associated with an image of Trump raising his fist before being whisked off stage by Secret Service agents – will likely emphasise the former President’s claims to “strength and toughness,” said Regunberg. “Democrats desperately need a nominee who can similarly demonstrate strength.”

With Republican allies of Trump increasingly embracing “violent, authoritarian rhetoric,” he added, it is “more urgent – not less – for Democrats to have a real conversation about whether our current nominee is on course to hand Trump a governing trifecta.”

With Trump allies including Sen. J D Vance (R-Ohio) and Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.) openly accusing Biden of fanning the flames that led to the shooting by speaking out against the former president’s anti-democratic agenda, progressive political commentary magazine Current Affairs said the assassination attempt may have “emboldened Trump and his base while Biden remains historically unpopular.”

Progressive commentators including Mehdi Hasan applauded Democratic elected officials for displaying “what normal people say and do at times like this” in contrast with Trump and other Republicans’ response to violence directed at Democrats such as Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband Paul Pelosi in 2022.

Last year, Trump drew laughter at an event where he asked a crowd of supporters, “How’s [Pelosi’s] husband doing by the way? Does anyone know?” His son, Donald Trump Jr., spread conspiracy theories about the attack just days after it happened, and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was among those who mocked Pelosi shortly after he was injured. But critics cautioned Biden and the Democrats not to conflate a cruel response to the violence directed at Trump with legitimate attacks on the former President’s authoritarian aspirations. In the eyes of some voters, said University of Washington professor Sasha Senderovich, “The candidate who has to prove he’s not senile every day is now running against a fucking superhero whom one is no longer allowed to call fascist because of ‘inflammatory rhetoric.’”

Financial Times columnist Edward Luce warned that “almost any criticism of Trump is already being spun by MAGA as an incitement to assassinate him. This is an Orwellian attempt to silence what remains of the effort to stop him from regaining power.”

