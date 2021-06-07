Reimagine, recreate, restore Earth’s ecosystem

The World Environment Day on June 5th with the theme 'Restoration of Earth's Ecosystem', to recreate and reimagine has been a better late than never kind of reaction. The Covid pandemic has made it happen and starkly reminded us of the lesson that humans are part of the ecosystem and not the whole-n-sole.

The ideology/philosophy that Humans are born to master and to enjoy nature has been clearly challenged and shown their place in the ecosystem. Human race has to co-exist within the ecosystem that includes every micro and macroscopic plants, animals, and organisms, etc., as everything in the earth's ecosystem is interdependent and important for existence of life itself.

Reimagining of Earth's ecosystem sustainability will begin only if the imagination or perception of what it takes for the earth and its ecosystem to be sustaining is clear and understandable.

The failure of common populace to understand the realities with continued misunderstanding of definitions such as development and progress, as to destroy the very ecosystem that they are depend upon, shows the situation of perceptions not changing in spite of the warnings with clear evidential scientific proofs and research on ecology and environment.

Reimaging the definition of progress and development with respect to ecological and environmental sustainability which has been scientifically researched, published and peer reviewed needs to be implemented honestly and sincerely by the governing bodies along with advisory and approval committees that will also take responsibility of the outcomes and just not advice or approve and wash of their hands.

Restoration or recreation are also being taken for granted with minimal or very low outcomes that are not validated scientifically. The need for understanding of Earth's ecosystems and its relevance with the present day definitions has to be compared to achieve the right definitions that can be sustainable.

For example the lakes of Bengaluru, the present imagination or perception has been that of primarily social or recreational spaces. The planning or detailed project reports of restoration of Bengaluru lakes has been focusing on recreation and beautification with emphasis on only engineering aspects.

The reimagination should focus on the ecology and environment of water, the restoration has to be scientific with well researched inputs from water ecologists and environmental experts to create a robust biodiversity ecosystem for the water, avian, and other life forms.

Reimagining of the lake as a flood mitigation zone or as a rainwater harvesting structure also needs to be part of the restoration process. All these will need change in the governance framework of lake restoration in terms of technical approval committee revamping to include experts from the field of ecology, environment, limnology, and toxicology; and this committee has to take full responsibility of restoration of the lake ecosystem as per their approved plan with their envisioned outcome.

The governance framework should include the relevance of the lake ecosystem in water balancing and micro climate of the city. During restoration the technologies that are approved have to follow the standard scientific methodology and procedure of research with peer review and scientific journal publications.

A lake vision document prepared along with the well informed stakeholders of the lake and experts will minimize conflicts and misunderstanding of intentions ensuring responsible sustainable restoration with involvement of all.

Reimagning and reengineering of the lake restoration with respect to water quality and quantity with sustainability, survival, and conducive living needs of all has to be primary focus of the governance framework. These are few points for a very small part of the Earth's ecosystem reimagination, restoration or recreation, such exercise will be needed for every aspect of the ecosystem.

(The author is co-founder and convenor of Friends of Lakes)