Reopening of schools: Bouquets & Brickbats

Hyderabad: Some teachers and school principals on Tuesday reacted to the State government's decision to re-open all educational institutions from KG to PG from September 1

It is definitely not advisable to reopen educational institutes because students love to hang out with each other. Besides, many classes are crowded with almost 100 students. Social distancing will be almost impossible. It will also expose them to the virus while travelling in trains and busses.

I have observed that even after the second lockdown and the media educating people to wear masks, they still do not; or at least not covering their noses.

Bus ads say 'No mask; no entry'. I have noticed busses packed with people who wear their masks around their necks and do not cover their noses. Shopkeepers, chemists, and college staff too do not cover their noses with masks.

With this unhealthy, irresponsible, and highly risky behaviour, it is definitely not advisable to reopen educational institutes."

-Monarose Sheila Pereira, Teacher, Jai Hind College, National Colllege, Rizvi College St Paul's Institute of Communication Education

I welcome the State Government's decision to open schools, as students are missing out on the peer learning factor which is limited in virtual schooling.

TGES is ready to open physically, based on the parent's consent. If all are not willing to send their wards to school physically, we will adopt the hybrid model to accommodate everyone.

For us, children's safety is a top priority and we will ensure all safety protocols are followed as children are said to be the most vulnerable during the third wave. Our teachers are also looking forward to teaching in physical classrooms."

- Roshni Ramachandran, The Global Edge School, Vasanthnagar

It has been about 17 months since schools shut down abruptly. Though we quickly moved to teach online, yet millions of children across the world lost their touch with school because not everyone has access to electronic devices. Nor is the internet system available to all.

It is estimated that in these 17 months nearly 92 per cent of children lost their language abilities and 82 per cent lost mathematical abilities. Besides this, lack of interaction with peer groups has caused older children to become addicted to the internet and games. Many have suffered mental breakdowns due to isolation.

It is imperative that we bring our children back to their classrooms. The teaching and non-teaching staff needs to be vaccinated and schools should ask children to come in small numbers and follow all Covid protocols as closely as possible.

Most schools will perhaps use the hybrid system of teaching. The children can come to school in small groups and follow a rota system. Most schools are ready to re-open. The primary, middle school children could start coming in as soon as they are vaccinated.

When school reopens, we will have to take into account the loss of learning, the loss of skills, and the complete lack of structure in their lives that has affected many children. Teachers would need to tread cautiously, keeping all these in mind. But post-Diwali, we should surely conduct the first semester examinations in school!

- Damayanti Bhattacharya, Principal of Jasudben ML School (JML)

The decision to unlock schools is a delicate balance between keeping the students safe from potential exposure to Covid and making up for the loss of quality education they had while physical classes were closed.

There will be good arguments on both sides for unlocking schools or keeping them closed, so we cannot fault the decision taken by the government. Similarly, some parents would be comfortable sending their kids to class and some would still want them at home.

So, the pressure will be on schools to ensure they provide good education for their students regardless if they are in class or not."

- Dr Akhil Shahani, Managing Director, Thadomal Shahani Centre for Management, Shahani Group, CEO at ask.Careers

I am appalled at the government's decision to let schools' function, considering the fact that the pandemic is on, in full swing and is expecting a third wave!

Education is important, but at what cost? Health? No. Kids should be allowed to stay and study the books by themselves or through online classes. Crowded classrooms could pose a huge health issue."

- Surabhi Dewra, Founder of CareerGuide.com