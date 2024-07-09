Scholastic: ABVP on a mission of national reconstruction

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was formed on July 9, 1949, to shun the colonial impact of enslavement of Indian youth to turn them into 'clerk-grade' minds. It was formed to mobilise them in the post-independence era in line with the ABVP vision and mission of national reconstruction through individual reformation, with the aim of national reconstruction rooted well in the country's cultural ethos to nurture patriotism among students.

Largest student union in the world

Expanding from villages to big cities, ABVP is at the forefront of resolving problems faced by the students. Facilities in colleges, fee reimbursement, problems in hostels, academic difficulties... not only the problems of students, ABVP, which started in the national capital, Delhi, today has expanded from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Attock to Cuttack and it has become the largest student organisation in the world. In the past 75 years, it has faced many ups and downs and seen many more successes. On one side of the ABVP are dharnas, rasta rokos, and bandh of schools and colleges on issues. On the other, the ABVP holds a series of programmes such as the 'Medivision' programme for medical students, ‘Srujana’ to unleash creativity in engineering students, etc. Introducing our culture for foreign students studying in India, introducing the traditions by organising programmes like ‘WOSY’, ‘SEIL’ for students from North Eastern states, 'Vanavasi' for tribal students, environment protection camps, Student for Seva has been undertaken to increase the sense of service among the students.

ABVP – a place for students to serve the nation

“Join Indian Army, and if not, Student Army ABVP”. Many people are serving the country as soldiers. Similarly, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad is also working for the national interest and national defence for the glory of Bharat. ABVP is a student organisation that continues to serve Bharat Mata with the mission of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’. It is the largest student organisation in the world and is celebrating its 76th foundation day.

Working on a mission

Many ABVP activists sacrificed their lives to create a peaceful atmosphere on college campuses for the cause of nationalism. There were days in the lives of ABVP members receiving death threats if they mentioned ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ or ‘Vande Mataram’ on college campuses.

Once, on Republic Day, the then V-C had hoisted the national flag at Kakatiya University. However, the Radical Students Union, affiliated with the Naxals and Communist parties, insulted the national flag, saying that it was fake independence and Republic. They even tried to hoist the black flag. However, seeing this, ABVP activist Jaganmohan resisted the radicals and hoisted the national flag. Similarly, Mereddy Chandranna in OU, Yechuri Srinanna in Nalgonda district, Ramanna and Gopanna in Karimnagar, Jagtial and more than 40 Vidyarthi Parishad activists were killed in Telangana region. ABVP activists stood for the students and society even if their lives were at stake. They stood their ground for the ideology they believed in, inspiring our generation of ABVP members, marching forward for students’ cause and for the country.

(The author is ABVP’s Telangana State Secretary. Views expressed are her own.)