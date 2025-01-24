Should we care about turning trash into gold?

The entire household was celebrating the birth of Sarasswathy. The “diyas” are lit and incense is placed moderately. There was an unusual display of an overflowing trash can in a corner, amidst the extravagant decorations and fanfare. Once a minimalist household generating less than 3 kilograms of garbage per day, we have evolved into an extravagant producer generating an average of 8 kilograms per day.

In September 2018, the World Bank predicted that global waste production would increase by 70% by 2050 if no action is taken. Currently, humanity generates two billion tonnes of waste annually, or roughly 263 kilograms per person annually1. Diverse opinions are held by experts; while one stream advocates conservatism (via production degrowth), the other ideologises conformity (developing new technology). Interestingly, both parties have agreed that Zero Waste Management (ZWM) is a viable solution to the waste management crisis. Zero Waste Management (ZWM) is defined as “The conservation of all resources through responsible production, consumption, reuse, and recovery of products, packaging,and materials without burning and with no discharges to land, water, or air that endanger the environment or human health”2. . The primary objective is to create a closed-loop production and consumption system.

Saraswathy snuggled into my arms and fell asleep. Thoughts about our village meandered slowly through my mind. In the villages, the concept of a trash can was unheard of. While the food waste and cattle manure were taken to the dump, the cotton cloth and paper were recycled until they reached the urn via a burner. The ash serves as a cleaning agent for personal and domestic chores. Metal waste was traded for utensils; used water was drained into the backyard garden; and solid waste was deposited in a tank, where it decomposed into natural manure. Reuse-reduce-compost has been a cultural norm for generations. Unquestionably, the past three decades have witnessed a grassroots shift in culture and behavior. The Financial and Growth Indicators have revealed tremendous expansion in every sector of each nation. This economic development is inexorably accompanied by waste production.

Has the world begun to turn brown? Garbage-strewn streets, foul-smelling drains, e-waste, rubble roads, and climate change; the implications of excessive consumption extend beyond the depletion of wealth and the production of waste. In addition to posing a challenge to the sustainability quotient, waste accumulation poses a threat to the environment by producing greenhouse gases, landfills causing the leaching of toxic elements into the soil, the loss of species habitat, and the decline of a healthy ecosystem. Large quantities of compostable organics, which would otherwise be considered “Gold standard manure,” are left to decompose in landfills, resulting in accelerated decomposition and the emission of greenhouse gases.

Health consciousness has increased, ensuring that individuals conduct regular health audits. Similarly, how many individuals can classify the quantity and quality of waste they generate daily? The conscious conscientious orientation will be fueled by this perspective at the individual and community level. When the ZWM was implemented in our household, what was once considered a challenging task became a way of life. The activities include the use of natural material for storage and consumption, source segregation, drip irrigation, collection of plastics/metals for deposit at recycling plant (via vendor, Bintix TM Hyderabad), maintenance of compost pit, solar panels, and energy-efficient electrical/electronic fixtures/devices, etc. ZWM is possible in every home.

Environment and climate change are prevalent topics of discussion in public forums. The time has come to translate the discussions into actions to achieve the desired outcomes. Local communities should invest in waste-to-wealth creation. Examples include the creation of local jobs in waste management, the production of clean energy through the use of technology, and the recycling of construction debris. Another set of attainable objectives comprises dump sites, cattle academies, sewage treatment plants, and organic farming (Ibrahimpur Model).

“Although solid waste management is typically delegated to subnational governments, the externalities of insufficient management, such as greenhouse gas emissions and plastic pollution in the ocean, are global in scope. Thus, national governments play a crucial role in establishing incentives for waste minimization and ensuring sufficient resources for effective waste management.”

Future solutions will involve rethinking waste as a resource through the application of traditional knowledge and scientific practices, thereby reducing environmental and carbon footprints.

Revival of traditional practices strengthen the opportunity to implement timetested techniques that are credible and effective.

In urban agglomerations and cities where space is limited, alternative investments and public expenditures will be required. A road map to achieve these objectives and action to transform trash into gold are urgently required. I made decisions and took action to make Sarasswathy’s world a better place to live. What do you think?