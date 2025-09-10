Shouldering the TPCC responsibility with pride

Goud has functioned in close coordination with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and other ministers to strengthen the Congress both as a ruling party and as a political organisation.

“When a leader thinks beyond self and works for the larger good, society prospers”, are the pearls of wisdom passed on by a schoolteacher that echo in the mind while reflecting on the political journey of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud, who has completed a year in office.

For a party with more than 135 years of history, entrusting the reins of its Telangana unit to a leader, who started from the scratch as an ordinary worker, underscores the Congress ethos of inclusivity and upward mobility within its ranks.

From cadre to State chief:

Goud’s rise to the TPCC presidency last September was not accidental but the culmination of years of persistence and service. His elevation as the first Backward Class (BC) leader to occupy the post in Telangana came at a decisive moment, that is just after Congress dethroned BRS and put an end to its decade-long rule. His leadership symbolised the party’s recognition of social justice and grassroots contribution.

Working under the guidance of Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and with the support of AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal and state in-charges, Goud has functioned in close coordination with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and other ministers to strengthen the Congress both as a ruling party and as a political organisation.

Balancing governance and organisation:

Occupying the TPCC president’s chair when the party is in power has not been without challenges. Expectations of workers and citizens, who played a crucial role in the party’s rise to power, are quite naturally immense. Goud has sought to bridge governance and organisation by initiating outreach programmes such as ‘Andubaatulo Prajaprathinidhulu’, where Ministers, MLAs and MPs meet citizens regularly at Gandhi Bhavan.

This model, widely welcomed, has reinforced the party’s claim of being a party of public accountability and responsive governance.

Welfare and development:

The Revanth Reddy-led government has rolled out a slew of welfare schemes—free bus travel for women, Aarogyasri coverage enhanced to ₹10 lakh, free electricity up to 200 units, subsidised LPG cylinders at ₹500, farmer loan waivers, and more. As TPCC chief, Goud ensured that the schemes were communicated and delivered effectively through party cadre across Telangana.

He has been instrumental in mobilising grassroots campaigns to promote flagship programmes like Indira Mahila Shakti, Indiramma Housing Scheme, Rythu Bharosa and Indiramma Athmiya Bharosa for agricultural labourers. The Congress government’s expansion of BC reservations to 42 per cent following the caste census, in which Goud played a significant role, has been hailed as a landmark in social justice. His earlier announcement of the BC Declaration in Kamareddy as working president and later overseeing the caste census as TPCC chief remain his political career’s momentous milestones.

Outreach and mobilisation:

Beyond governance, he has spearheaded public mobilisation through initiatives such as the Janahita padayatra. The march, now into its multiple phases, has garnered strong public response, with students and youth actively participating in symbolic acts of shramdaan (voluntary labour).

He has also led Telangana Congress in national-level campaigns, including the AICC’s ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ movement against the BJP’s alleged authoritarianism, and supported Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ to highlight electoral malpractice.

A symbol of social justice:

Mahesh Kumar Goud’s ascent to the TPCC hot seat is viewed as a powerful statement—that a leader from a backward community could rise to the State Congress pinnacle.

Looking ahead:

Under the slogan ‘Telangana Rising 2047’, the Congress envisions a roadmap for the State’s long-term development. With Revanth Reddy driving governance and Goud consolidating the party organisation, Telangana Congress is positioning itself to sustain both public trust and grassroots strength.

Goud is being hailed as a guide to youth, while demonstrating that politics, when rooted in service and accountability, can indeed be transformative.