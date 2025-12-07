Telangana Rising Summit – A prelude to Vision 2047

The summit's agenda also includes key initiatives for farmers, women, youth, and students ensuring inclusive development. The focus areas include industry, IT, pharma, education, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has set an ambitious goal of transforming Telangana into a $3 trillion economy, recognising that a strong economic base is crucial to achieving “Telangana Rising 2047”.

The Telangana government, which is prioritising people-centric governance, is moving forward in tune with the aspirations of all sections of society. Believing that the development of Telangana is possible only in a separate state, people from the region fought hard for its formation. Now, the state government is striving to fulfil those long-cherished dreams with its avowed “Telangana Rising 2047” vision. With abundant natural and human resources, the government is taking revolutionary decisions that are aimed at involving people in the state’s progress. To strengthen Telangana not only in terms of development but also economically, the government is organising the Telangana Rising Global Summit in Future City, providing a strong foundation for the state’s future.

The summit, scheduled for December 8 and 9, will highlight the achievements of the Congress government in its first two years in office, while showcasing the state’s future roadmap to the world.

The Telangana Rising Global Summit is being organised with strategies aimed at ensuring progress across sectors. Plans have been prepared to compete globally and achieve self-sustainability, emphasising AI integration, industrial expansion, a carbon-neutral development path, advanced technologies, space and defence sectors, tourism, and semiconductor investments. The summit's agenda also includes key initiatives for farmers, women, youth, and students ensuring inclusive development. The focus areas include industry, IT, pharma, education, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has set an ambitious goal of transforming Telangana into a $3 trillion economy, recognising that a strong economic base is crucial to achieving “Telangana Rising 2047”. The two-day summit will feature special programmes aimed at attracting national and international investments. Delegates from across India and abroad, including business leaders, representatives of major companies, the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, and elected representatives from various states are expected to participate.

The summit will also emphasise agriculture, the backbone of the state. Key decisions related to food processing units, cold storage facilities, and agro-logistic hubs are likely to be announced during the mega event. This is intended to enhance farmers’ income and strengthen the sector.

Telangana holds immense potential in tourism as well. Its historic monuments, temples, and cultural centres add unique value to the state. Plans are underway to create a “Temple Circuit” connecting major spiritual destinations. The famed Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara is set to be developed into an international tourism event. Hyderabad’s 430-year-old historical monuments already attract tourists from world over, and the summit aims to propel tourism revenues.

Understanding the need for robust financial resources to realise Vision 2047, the government has already taken proactive measures. It is worth recalling that at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Telangana secured investment agreements worth ₹40,832 crore in 2024 and ₹1,78,500 crore in 2025 for industrial projects. The newly developed “Future City” near Hyderabad, equipped with world class infrastructure, is playing a key role in attracting global companies.

The government’s decision to organise the Global Summit as a strategic economic initiative rather than a political event is commendable.

Rising above political divisions, Revanth Reddy has extended invitations to the Prime Minister and Union Ministers. The summit is expected to host representatives from over 1,300 companies and more than 3,000 delegates.

Several organisations will display their products and business goals through exhibitions. Special sessions will be conducted on emerging global technologies, AI innovations, and the growing applications of AI across sectors. Plenary discussions will be held on 27 major themes. Central government departments, NITI Aayog directorates, and subject experts will participate in these discussions.

As part of the Human Development plenary, sessions on higher education, skills development, and talent mobility particularly involving Canada will take place. The summit will also focus on global advancements in Asia, Russia, and Canada. Some sessions will examine how technological interventions can enhance the value of agricultural products.

The state administration is leaving no stone unturned in hosting the summit in a pleasant and impressive manner. Highlighting Telangana’s cultural richness will be Perini dance and Kommu Koya renditions and music by Keeravani. The second day will begin with a Veena recital and conclude with Gussadi performances. A lavish Telangana food festival will be held on both days. A spectacular drone show will mark the grand finale.

The Telangana Rising Global Summit has generated immense interest as it aims to instil hope and confidence in future generations. The government's initiatives are creating an investment-friendly environment for both national and international companies. As the state prioritises development-oriented investments aligned with people’s aspirations, widespread appreciation is pouring in. Telangana is poised to emerge not only as a guiding light for the nation but also as a symbol of hope and progress for all.