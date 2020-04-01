Telangana sets example in infusing confidence in people

It is pertinent to note that no other issue or incident had created such a panic world over after the Second World War, than the present coronavirus pandemic. The entire world is mortally scared of even its very mention.



Ever since the first case of coronavirus was reported in the State, the Telangana government plunged into action, initiating a series of preventive and curative measures from time to time to contain the virus. The government on a day-to-day basis has been monitoring, assessing and studying the situation carefully and giving all necessary guidelines and instructions to the administration at all levels.

To begin with, the government sought to know the reasons behind the outbreak and spread based on the virus timeline from its epicenter Wuhan in China. Telangana's dedicated scientists, medical professionals, specialists in the field of virology and officials concerned, did a remarkable research and spadework on the matter and came up with many valid observations.

Perhaps, Telangana State was the first to identify that a major factor for the spread of the virus, is the travel history, that is, the foreign returnees, who went abroad and came back carrying the virus albeit unknowingly. Telangana was the first State, which constituted special task force teams all over the State to identify those who came from abroad to the State after March 1, 2020 and also identifying people within the State, those with whom these foreign returnees interacted. The State government authorities were able to identify 25,937 such people and put them under the quarantine either in the hospitals meant for it or at their respective homes. They have been under surveillance by 5,746 teams and their quarantine period would start ending from March 30 and by April 7, all of them would be off the radar.

The Telangana State government was the first to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the arrival and taking off of the international flights to prevent people coming from abroad to the country some of whom might carry the virus. Telangana State was also the first to talk about the sealing of the interstate borders, ban on public transport both intra and interstate. The Prime Minister readily agreed to the Chief Minister's proposal to make the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) Labs in Hyderabad to utilise to conduct the COVID-19 tests. The CCMB Labs can test about 800 samples a day. The Chief Minister made this request many days before anyone sensed about the danger of this epidemic.

To create more awareness but not fear or panic among the people on the coronavirus, periodical media briefings are being done by the Chief Minister. The attempt is to infuse confidence in people which actually is working well. With the same spirit shown during Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi, people in the State are making the lockdown and social distancing successful barring negligible and minor violations.

In the case of a major pandemic like corona, the most affected are the poor, marginalised and migrant workers. Besides providing 12 kilos of rice per person and Rs 1,500 in cash, the State government had ensured that no one in the State including migrant workers, the marginalised, orphans, old age persons, destitute is starved. Over 3.5 lakh migrant labourers in Telangana State would also get 12 kilos of rice free, shelter, medical aid and Rs 500 per person to tide over the crisis. This has drawn the attention of the nation and the Chief Minister was appreciated by one and all.

As part of cutting expenditure to meet the urgent needs of the

people, the government has imposed cut in the salaries of public servants right from Chief Minister down to an attender ranging from 75% to 10%.

The government is fortunate to have wonderful, committed and dedicated official machinery in the State. Employees, staff of the medical and health, electricity, water works, sanitation, police, paramedics, hospital watch and ward staff, Ministers, officials, elected representatives, Self Help groups, farmers, Rythu Bandhu Samithi teams, media and a host of other agencies are working round the clock to prevent and put an end to the coronavirus spread.

It has been ensured that the rural economy and employment are not shut down. While strictly maintaining the lockdown, measures have been taken to protect the day-to-day lives and livelihoods of the people. From roadside kirana shops, small vegetable vendors to other small-time traders, all are allowed to do their business within the restrictions under the total lock-down.

A clear-cut assurance is given to the farmers that they would get Minimum Support Price for their produce and their produce will be procured by the government at the village. Instructions also have been given to all the concerned that the movement of essential commodities, fruits, vegetables, medicines, milk, cattle feed, fodder, should be allowed. A paddy and rice policy for the State has been mooted.

The government is prepared for any eventuality, even if it is a full-blown situation in the State. But the people should complement and supplement the government efforts by ensuring that they stay indoors, maintain social distancing and avoid gathering in groups but not panicky. Any deviation from these norms would only result in diversion of government energy from other more important matters. People of the State should not take the situation lightly with a 'nothing-will-happen-to-me' attitude. Appeal to the people is that they should voluntarily abide by the lockdown norms now extended till April 15.

The State is fully geared up and prepared to combat the deadly virus and it would facilitate treatment of 60,000 patients, if the need arises. A total of 11,000 beds are ready in isolation wards of hospitals for coronavirus patients besides another 1,400 beds in ICUs. The Gachibowli Stadium will be converted, in the next two to three days, into an exclusive isolation facility for Covid-19 patients. The Gandhi and King Koti Hospitals are also kept ready.

The government had placed order for 500 new ventilators; a pool of 11,000 doctors is being prepared that includes the 8,000 existing doctors. The remaining comprising retired doctors, PG medical students and medical interns. A financial package for these professionals is also being worked out. Besides, the government is also preparing

a pool of nurses and other paramedics including laboratory

technicians.

All the private hospitals, sports stadia, multiplex complexes and malls would also be kept ready to be temporary hospitals if need be. Essential commodities, medicines would be made available to the general public especially the poor and marginalised.

This is not time to complain or indulge in blame game. This is the time to maintain balance, to be vigilant and alert. This is the time to explore the alternative and time-tested systems of medicine and try to find out whether they have any solution to offer which can be tested and verified. This is the time for all of us to act unitedly and decisively. In the weeks and months to come, we should show our resilience, commitment, dedication and our united efforts to eradicate the deadly corona not only from our soil but also from the world. This is also time for us to work for the safety of our fellow people in the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Executive Director Michael Ryan has rightly said that India has tremendous capacity to deal with the coronavirus outbreak and, as the second most populous country, it would have enormous impact on the world's ability to deal with it. India will deal with it successfully. As Indians, we have been taught generation after generation that the whole world is one family.

(The writer is Chief PRO to the Chief Minister of Telangana. Views expressed are personal)