Temples should be out of government control

This refers to 'Free temples from government control' by V Ramu Sarma (THI March 20) which has given elaborate notes to governments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that government's business is not doing business. Is it right? Truly false. It is also doing more business than business by collecting taxes in various methods, etc. In days of yore, Hindu temples were under private trusts. There was only one temple in each village and today every street has a temple. Gods and Babas have become more and it leads to cultural diversification to leaps and bounds.

Huge flow of income in certain temples has become eyesore and as such they were brought under government control. Why are Christian and Muslim places of worship which are also getting lots of monies not taken over by government? Hindus are always lenient to Indian rulers. Prevalence of politics spoils the sanctity. Unauthorised entry into shrine with the aid of authorised officials in Tirumala is the latest example. It is already too late but at least now temples such as Tirumala, Srisailam, Annavaram, Bhadrachalam, Yadadri should be handed over to temple trusts to avoid unnecessary political interventions.

N Ramalakshmi,Secunderabad