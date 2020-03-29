The inexplicable wonder our world is…

During my graduation when I participated in a greeting card competition, my friend helped me with a short poem for it which got the second prize. I asked myself – can't I have the ability to write even a short poem? I felt quite demotivated.

After graduation – my other friend helped me with the introduction part to appear for interviews. Again I asked myself – will ever I be able to write and express myself on my own?

Well, after 10 years – I did a crash course in news reporting and automatically started to write and became a noted columnist. Writing skill was already there; however, it took the right time to come out.

Like every tick of the second, the drama moves very slowly. Not every scene is the same every day. I remember when I was in XII Standard I got disinterested in Mathematics suddenly and failed for two years.

After two years when I chose Sociology I topped from my school. World Drama is very accurate. Even as persons we fail in many things. What affects are the people and surroundings i.e. expectations and competitions followed by fear.

Every scene has some benefit secretly hidden in it. It can't be changed and is fixed. Each one of us is a puppet playing his/her part. Once on my way to calligraphy class in Bangalore, there was a traffic jam. For one km there were high walls on both the sides of the road.

There was no way we can go behind or forward. Despite wearing sunglasses something went into my eyes. I couldn't see anything. Tears rushed from my eyes. I couldn't understand anything and needed water immediately.

Unfortunately I didn't carry any water bottle that particular day. As I was about to panic I looked around. Luckily I saw a lady sitting on a bike with a water bottle in her hands.

I asked for water to splash and she gave me immediately. What will you say? Isn't the world full of wonders and accurate? Whatever we need is being provided by it at once.

Sometimes it acts as a shield to avoid stress and negative thinking. A couple of months back my sister gave resignation at her office. We all at home were concerned for her. My sister's ex-manager came to know about a few days before the ending period.

She not only gave a big opportunity to her in her team with a high salary but also a very good position. In this world drama, God also plays His part I believe. He knows what's best for us. The only thing required is unshakeable faith and to surrender from mind and intellect.

Sometimes we fail only to rise up with a new perspective and attitude to win. Unless challenges are faced no soul is carved out as a diamond.

We all souls are hidden diamonds in the world drama. The answers for who and what we are only get answered as we move ahead second by second in our life.