The Kerala Story – Hate Speech or Love Speech?

Truth bites, Truth is bitter. Truth makes you uncomfortable. India has many such hidden facts or untold facts which are preferred to keep under the carpet. Terming Truth as “Hate Speech”, reflects the radicalization of certain anti-social patterns. Of late, a lot of endeavors have been made to bring some uncluttered facts to the notice of society. History is always scary as it brings a lot of layers that will make you uncomfortable.



The independence of India led to many partitions from North to Northeast leading to tragic history. On August 1947, the light of Independence gave darkness of partition and made people evacuate their homeland. The same has been reflected in ‘Train to Pakistan, ’an Indian Hindi Film released in 1998. Hindi Films are the easiest way to show these events. Even though they have to pass their own levels of clearance and Political Drama.

Recently, the buzz of Indian Cinema has also touched the chord of ‘Kashmir Files’ which was protested against by many clans and states for being violent and spreading hatred. Perhaps, the clans forgot how this industry of terrorism is manifesting and getting globalised. The film focussed on the violence of Kashmiri Hindus and their tragic tale. ‘The Kerala Story’ is again an attempt to uncover some dark hostile truth of converting or dying in the name of Love Jihad and converting them to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Protests & Legal Cases



The southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala raised their objections to spread communal harmony. The Marxist and Indian National Congress protested in Kerala. In Tamil Nadu Naam Tamilar Kachi (NTK), Muslim Political Organisations held their protests against Kerala Story. The film has faced litigation by the Madras High Court, Kerala High Court, and Supreme Court of India, yet they were dismissed by the court. The Government of West Bengal also banned the film in the name of Hatred and violence and the same has been challenged in the Supreme Court of India.

The film has to pass and clear several series of critical reception by the media. The film has crossed over 112.99 crores and is claiming to be the third-highest domestic net Hindi film in 2023.

Communal Harmony



India has been a victim of terrorism. The partition led to many tragic events. It was not only a change of political and geographical borders but giving birth to complexities of religion, culture, and ethics. Estimates say probably 14000 to 18000 people moved or maybe more. The migration was not only hasty but painful as was on very little notice. The overwhelming predominantly suppressed voice of India in the name of Secular forgot the fundamentals of creating harmony which led to funded cross-border terrorism in India and killing many innocent lives and creating disharmony in India.

People and Associations whom clans forgot how our hostile neighboring countries Pakistan and Afghanistan in the North, China, and Myanmar in the North East are spreading the virus in India by sending terrorists and drugs and killing the roots and minds of the people of India. Can they reply if killing people through drugs, or militancy is a Love Speech or Hate Speech?

Whether these films are creating disharmony or not, it is imperative to understand the terrorism behind these acts and how they are slowly and gradually trying to have a grip over our borders and culture.

(The author is an Ex Army Officer and avid Economist. She is associated with BRICS RESEARCH CONFERENCE 2.0)