The sweet promise of purity

The honorable Chief Minister of Telangana Revant Reddy garu, has time and again emphasised on delivering the best to youth & children of Telangana, especially ensuring that only high-quality products to be given to children of welfare schools. Children are the backbone of our country. And their health lies in the food they eat and the exercise they get. Healthy, uncompromised food, which promotes gut health and keeps the child fit is very essential today. Apart from balanced diet, children need to consume healthy vitamins, essential minerals. The easiest way to provide this is through healthy snacks, which are good for health and tasty to eat.

All government schools are now promoting Chikkis & Cookies, but these have high sucrose content & are manufactured by private corporates that compromise on bulk manufacturing, rather than focusing on individual health of the children.

A revolutionary idea by the honorable secretary for Tribal Welfare A Sharat (IAS) to create high quality Millet-based chikkis and cookies using only pure Girijan honey collected from the forest hills, belonging to the Tribal welfare, for the welfare of the children & society at large.

On April 17th, the department launched a new Giri product in DSS Bhavan.

These, millet-based chikkis & cookies help uplift the Tribal community and ensure the good health of young children. It is taking big steps into promoting the tribal community by ensuring that their products are going to good hands and are being used for a greater purpose. The project not only ensures that the products are being used in a rightful manner, but also help them market the products for future benefit.

This project has been supported by our Deputy Chief Minister, M. Bhatti Vikram, Minister for Women & Child Welfare Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, Seethakka and Kotnak Thirupathi (Chairman TGGCC).

With their intensive research & extensive product knowledge, Nutrihub – ICAR- IIMR, CEO & Director Dr. B Dayakar Rao, has put together the best and most purest products with Millet Nutri Chikki & Honey Millet Cookies - Where the good quality

of millets meets the purity of fresh honey from the forest hills.