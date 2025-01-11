The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025: Empowering Yuva Shakti

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue stands out for its scale, inclusivity, and impact. From its transparent selection process to its focus on actionable ideas, this initiative exemplifies our government’s commitment to youth empowerment. By providing a platform for innovative ideas and direct interaction with PM Narendra Modi along with national and global icons, this dialogue sets a new benchmark for youth engagement in governance

As India approaches its centenary of independence in 2047, our youth stand at the forefront of our mission to build a Viksit Bharat. Guided by the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s clarion call to engage one lakh youth in politics with no political background, we have reimagined the National Youth Festival into something extraordinary “The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025.” This dialogue is not just an event, it’s a movement, a vibrant celebration of youth empowerment, leadership, and actionable ideas that align with India’s vision for “Viksit Bharat.”

Reimagining National Youth Festival

For over two decades, the National Youth Festival has been a symbol of cultural exchange and youthful energy. This year, however, we dared to think differently. On November 18, 2024, we announced a groundbreaking transformation of the festival, placing leadership, innovation, and nation-building at its core.

Central to this reimagining is the Viksit Bharat Challenge, a three-stage competition meticulously designed to identify and nurture India’s brightest minds. The challenge is rooted in merit, inclusivity, and transparency, ensuring every young Indian, regardless of geography or background, has an equal opportunity to contribute.

The first stage, the Viksit Bharat Quiz, saw participation from around 3 million youth across the nation. Conducted in 12 languages, it tested their knowledge of India’s progress over the past decades, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility.

The second stage, the Viksit Bharat Essay Competition, encouraged participants to delve deeper into pressing issues. Over two lakh essays were submitted, exploring ten thematic areas such as leveraging technology for development, embracing sustainability, preserving cultural heritage, and making India a global sporting powerhouse. These essays, evaluated by expert panels, provided profound insights into the creativity, analytical thinking, and originality of our youth.

The final stage, the Viksit Bharat Vision Deck Competition, brought top participants to state-level championships. Here, young leaders presented innovative ideas to panels of domain experts and leadership moderators. This stage emphasised grassroots perspectives and regional diversity, showcasing the ability of young Indians to think globally while acting locally.

The journey through these stages has been marked by inspiring stories of resilience and determination. From the hills of the Northeast to the villages of Rajasthan and Gujarat to the coastal towns of Tamil Nadu, we witnessed young leaders overcoming societal barriers, logistical challenges, and personal hardships to present their visions for Viksit Bharat- A Bharat that they envision for.

The Grand Dialogue:A Historic Gathering

On January 10, 2025, the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue will officially begin at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, bringing together 3,000 participants in a historic gathering. The event comprises 1,500 participants from the Viksit Bharat challenge track, representing the top 500 teams from state championships, 1,000 participants from the traditional track, showcasing India’s cultural diversity through performances selected from state-level youth festivals and 500 pathbreakers, trailblazers chosen for their groundbreaking contributions across thematic tracks.

Participants will engage in cultural and thematic presentations, competitions, and excursions to iconic sites like the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and the National War Memorial. An exclusive dinner with various Union Ministers and Members of Parliament will provide a rare platform for informal dialogue, bridging the aspirations of youth with policymaking insights.

The dialogue will gain momentum on January 11th with a grand inaugural session featuring national icons, thought leaders, and innovators. This high-profile discussion will set the stage for thematic deliberations across ten critical tracks, led by mentors and domain experts.

The evening will come alive with “Colours of Viksit Bharat” cultural show, showcasing India’s artistic heritage, and symbolizing the limitless potential of our youth. The day strikes a perfect balance between intellectual stimulation and cultural celebration, inspiring participants to dream big and act decisively.

National Youth Day: A Vision for Viksit Bharat

The final day, January 12, celebrated as National Youth Day to honour the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and his enduring legacy of youth empowerment, will be a defining moment for every participant. The top ten ideas from thematic tracks will be presented directly to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, providing an inspiring platform for innovative minds to shine.

This interaction emphasizes India’s commitment to involving youth in governance and decision-making. Following this, participants will also have the opportunity to interact with the Hon’ble Prime Minister and other eminent leaders, over lunch, fostering meaningful conversations and leaving them with lasting memories and a sense of empowerment.

The day will also feature a grand plenary session led by the Prime Minister himself. This session will reinforce the transformative potential of India’s youth in shaping a developed India, leaving participants empowered and motivated to act as catalysts for change.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue stands out for its scale, inclusivity, and impact. From its transparent selection process to its focus on actionable ideas, this initiative exemplifies our government’s commitment to youth empowerment. By providing a platform for innovative ideas and direct interaction with PM Narendra Modi along with national and global icons, this dialogue sets a new benchmark for youth engagement in governance.