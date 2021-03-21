Valuing water is an imperative forever

World Water Day is celebrated on March 22 every year to raise awareness about the importance of water, the magnitude of challenges we face and the need for urgent action. More than 70 per cent of the surface of the earth is covered by water out of which only 3 per cent of water can used for consumption. Right from the beginning of this program, the United nations has all the responsibility of celebrating World Water Day. It also decided the theme of World Water Day every year to spread the global message. The theme of World Water day this year is 'Valuing water'. One of the most popular and easy ways to save water is rainwater harvesting. There should be educational awareness campaigns on how to use water judiciously both on domestic level and on a business level.



Water is made of two molecules of hydrogen and one molecule of oxygen. Every year the World Water Day is celebrated by India, U.S.A., Indonesia, Pakistan, Japan, Ghana, Bangladesh, Germany, Nigeria, Egypt and United Nations member countries around the world with a theme in order to focus the attention of the public about the value of fresh water in human life. It inspires people around the world to share ideas about water related issues and take some concrete action in terms of preservation and conservation of water resources.

Encroachment of water bodies like lakes, rivers and ponds has increased due to the burgeoning population in urban areas. Photography exhibition, community walk, interviews, talk shows etc., are organized on a national level on World Water Day. Schools organise various competitions like painting, documentary screening, essay writing and quiz competition on this day. The school students, academicians, scientists participate in the event organised at various places in India to celebrate World Water Day.

On this day, people around the world, governments and non-government organizations, youth, and the general public come together and celebrate the occasion. The aim of the celebration is to create awareness of water and its resources which are crucial for the survival of living beings on earth. The government should also focus on problems related to water and more efforts should be taken to encourage people and officials to understand their duties. Water is important to our family lives, cultural practices, wellbeing etc., This day raises awareness about billions of people living without access to safe water.

It is a known fact that without water humans cannot survive. Water is complex because it is linked to almost everything in the world. Water is a precondition for human existence and for the sustainability of the planet. We need water to stay clean and healthy, to grow food, to run business etc., Billions of gallons of untreated sewage and wastewater are discharged into the environment, polluting our waterways. Rivers are running dry and lakes are turning into dust beds due to unsustainable water withdrawals.

Climate change is also drastically affecting our water systems worsening existing water problems. In many parts of the world, human demands for water have outstripped the sustainably available supply. We know the value of water when we don't have access to it. In addition to water supply challenges, we also have water quality challenges. More quantity of wastewater is released back into the environment without any treatment which causes severe health hazards both for people and ecosystems. Water has become such an essential commodity that we have witnessed water wars between states in the process of sharing of river waters. On this day, all of us should take a pledge that we have to save water from getting polluted in any way and also take care of our environment.

We have been witnessing serpentine queues just to get one vessel of water. In this aspect it is very much essential for every one of us to conserve water which will be useful for others as well. By conserving water judiciously, we are not only saving on utility bills, but also giving a chance of using the water for our future generations as well. The water on earth is of three categories namely saltwater, brackish water and freshwater. Enough resources have to be allocated for research and development to convert saltwater into freshwater.

A most popular way to save water is recycling of used water treatment plant set up in local communities. Rainwater harvesting is found to be an important method to save water and recharge groundwater table. In rural areas, sprinkler irrigation to be used to reduce wastage of water. The population explosion, rapid industrialization, globalization and economic growth around the world are taking a toll on the limited resources of natural water on the planet. There are certain African nations who are already suffering from drought because of irresponsible use of water for the last few years.

In India too, the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka are facing drought every year because people of these regions are not inculcated to proper use of water resources. In cities like Hyderabad and Bangalore, which doesn't have seasonal rivers flowing in, rainwater harvest and building of embankments should be done so that they become independent from river usage. The construction of artificial tanks and lakes should be encouraged so that the water collected in these can be used for domestic purposes in cities.

Steps to conserve water



l Leakages in water pipes should be immediately attended

l Dug out percolation pits to allow access to rainwater to flow into it.

l Water thrown out after washing clothes, dishwashers has to be diverted into percolation pits.

l Don't brush your teeth and wash your utensils while keeping the tap open. Instead use one container to store water which can be used for brushing your teeth.

l Water used for cleaning of milk packets, vegetables has to be used for watering plants during the corona pandemic period.

l While taking showers in the toilet, see that your bath is finished before a song is completed ie, say 3 minutes to minimise excess usage of water unnecessarily.

l Arrange float valves to water tanks that will cut-off the water supply after filling up of water tanks.

It is easier said than done. So, we have to preach what we practice. So, water conserving methods have to be given topmost priority to preserve the water.

