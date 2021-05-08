When you are declared positive, don't turn negative

I was a victim of global pandemic of Covid and successfully overcome with the help of Doctor's advice, well-wishers and God's grace. I got fever on April 1 and was under the opinion that it was due to urinary infection. The cough started from April 3 onwards. I was tested Negative for Covid but the symptoms continued.

On 6th April, my paternal uncle, T Rajeswar Rao took initiative and approached Dr. Suneel Kumar, Alkapuri with my medical reports. The doctor advised self-isolation for 17days and immediately started treatment online. His prescribed medicines paused the intensity and I could see the improvement of my health day by day. The fever came to normal on April 14 and cough on 21st. I was totally normal on April 22 onwards.

Meanwhile, my father and his elder brother Sri T Sainath both homeopathy experts gave medicines for cough and lung infection which supported for my recovery. My mother's prayers, my wife's dedicated services during my isolation period and my children's love and affection towards me gave enormous strength and boosted my energy.

I strongly opine that without the support and blessings of near and dear, one couldn't pass through the tough times. Will power is no doubt a saviour at all times, but a strong belief is always above than will power.

T Sri Kumar, Hyderabad