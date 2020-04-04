Why nihilists go bonkers over Modi's appeal?

The world is fighting a major battle. A battle that is considered to be more dangerous than the World War-II. The United States now has the highest number of known cases of coronavirus in the world. It has surpassed China and Italy.

News reports indicate that as of Thursday evening, the United States had at least 82,100 cases while China reported 81,782. There have been more than 5,10,000 cases reported worldwide. The grim milestone comes just as US officials said there was a new high for fatalities reported in a single day.

World's sixth largest economy, the United Kingdom, has announced a lockdown for six months as it has recorded over 20,000 positive cases and fears that the worst is yet to come. The UK has already reported death of over 1,200 people who were affected by coronavirus. A country with 3.8 trillion dollar GDP and about 6.4 crore population is struggling hard to control the situation.

Compared to all of them, India is certainly in a better position. But what is really disappointing is that even at this crucial juncture, people want to exercise their democratic freedom of expression to the extent of running down others and call them "stupid and morons."

This debate on social media started exactly a minute after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brief address to the nation was over asking the people to spend nine minutes on April 5 at 9 pm by switching off lights and lighting a lamp or candle or even a torch light standing in their balconies just as they did during the Janata Curfew and clapped and banged thali.

The so-called intellectuals were at the job. They felt Modi's appeal did not make sense at all. Some said virus knew nothing about tradition. Some others argued that it only knew precaution, better healthcare, ventilators and medicine was the only answer. Some mocked at Thali Bajao-Diya Jalao.

There were some who felt that "as far as religion having an answer is concerned, morons of each faith are outdoing each other with great panache." There were others who were of the opinion that when crisis gets bigger, ruling class organises more circuses. Those who do not believe in anything except their own thoughts and refuse to reason in anything and believe in finding fault in everything felt that Modi's appeal was nothing but stupidity.

This enlightened group said, "Every religion says horrible things about those who know there is no god." Then there was another great person who suddenly remembered that he paid tax and wanted to know what the government was doing with his tax money. Some said political leaders did all this for winning next elections. There were some others who felt it was light and sound show.

Going through all these arguments, I felt that perhaps it was nothing but lockdown effect. Perhaps the process of reasoning, the process of scientific examining was put in cold storage and diehard attitude that what their forefathers did was wrong and only they had intellectual property rights to sermonise the country had led to such "stupid" arguments.

Instead of all this discussion on stupidity and calling someone as a moron just because he or she sees some reason which is their democratic right just as it is the right of this atheist group to believe that there is no god, it would have been better if they had the patience to do some research and evaluate their ideas based on what science says.

It was shocking to see that they were criticising the lighting of lamp and alleging that Modi was implementing hidden agenda. I wish my friends understand that lighting candle has nothing to do with Hinduism. All religions do it. In churches, candles are lit. So much so, when a heinous crime takes place, the Leftists also take out candlelight march. What does it symbolise? It symbolises "Tamasorma Jyotirgamaya." Which means let us walk towards light from darkness and it signifies warding off negativity. Muslims use Sambrani powder to drive away negative forces.

Why is it so, it is to ward off negativity in air. Hawans are conducted not because there is lot of ghee available in the country but burning of ghee with other herbs which are added to it helps in purifying the air. But my friends would not agree with this simple scientific reasoning. What is purifying of air? My belief and the little knowledge of science says that it is clearing air of different kind of viruses.

Those who are too worried about the manner in which the government was spending 'their' tax money should explain if they will wear the same shirt everyday continuously for three days without washing it. My grandparents used to tell me not to wear clothes more than once without washing it. Their reasoning was different. They used to say that goddess Lakshmi will not enter the house if you wear such clothes. But the actual reason was that it could cause harm to your health.

After all the discussion on a simple call of Modi, I have realised that negative energies are not in the air. They are here in our minds and are much more dangerous if not infectious than corona.

According to Aurobindo Ashram reports, lighting of lamp or candle is nothing but sending photon which is the smallest discrete amount or quantum of electromagnetic radiation. It is the basic unit of all light. As per Einstein's light quantum theory, photons have energy equal to their oscillation frequency. Einstein proved that light is a flow of photons, the energy of these photons can act both as a wave and particle.

When you light diyas and candles, you're creating hotspots with fire. Imagine 130 crore micromini fire hotspots. Candle is made of wax which is sticky when it is hot and can trap the virus in the atmosphere and the heat from the burning candle will kill the virus.

If you go by astrological science, Vamana Dwadashi falls on that day when the earth gets maximum light from Sun. The number 9 signifies Mars, The conjunctiva period of earth with Mars and Sun. Since it is believed that virus spreads more in darkness, lighting of lamp helps. This may be or may not be true. But then such acts have yet another dimension. We are fighting a battle. And the battle can never be won if the soldiers fire as they like.

They need to follow a commander to enthuse them. That is why in a battle, war cry is given. Lighting of lamp is akin to that. But of course my friends who have been calling all such belief as stupidity and those who follow as morons will not agree. They say the army is trained and disciplined while fighting battle. We are not.

Exactly, we love to pull everything in different direction and love to call ourselves intellectuals and that is why this call to bring some discipline among the fighters against corona.

If Namaste, or clapping or ringing of bells or lighting of lamp is stupidity, then why are global leaders following India and refusing to shake hands? Why are they taking to Yoga? Are they morons?