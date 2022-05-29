Why not 'Chintan Shivir' for the entire Opposition?

This refers to one of the enlightening editorials in The Hans India recently on the need for unbridled introspection on part of political parties, in order to become responsibly eligible, effective as political opponents to be critical of ruling dispensation in the country, before their views become worthy of consideration.

Undoubtedly majority of political parties like AAP, TMC, Congress, SP, BSP etc., are in need for 'Chintan Shivir' to reorient and revamp their political agenda truthfully and sincerely, without becoming loose cannons in berating the government at the Centre, that came to power with a massive and decisive mandate of the electorate. People have realised that meaningful deliverance of social and economic justice and objectives of equitable distribution can be possible through BJP; and there is no iota of doubt in this regard that the party in power which is in its second term, will be completing eight years of its meritorious service to the people of the country that the nation has not seen before.

The Chintan Shivir like reorientation class for political parties like Congress, SP, TMC, TRS,DMK, Shiv Sena, CPM seem vital and inevitable as their views and criticism against the Centre are generally far off the mark and to be childishly irrational. Perhaps they tend to forget what they are talking about, in the urgency to form a third front, to replace the BJP from power, whatever it takes to accomplish it. The desperation of Congress became visible when Rahul Gandhi visited the UK to berate India, without any clarity on what he was talking about. The growing frustration of CM KCR to repeatedly avoid meeting PM Modi, even on his home turf in Telangana, is not taken well by the people of the state. KCR's idea to form a national party must be considered after the TS is put in order.

CM of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee is determined to see WB being reduced to a state akin to J&K, openly encouraging political killing of opponents; and to do away with the Constitutional role of the Governor, to be usurped by herself as CM. CM Stalin's blind hate to Hindi, and his overt affinity with the LTTE in releasing the accused in jail - associated with Rajiv Gandhi's murder is dismaying. CM Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala is openly supporting anti-national elements like SDPI and PFI in the state, while showing no hesitate to arrest and send to jail leaders like P C George for rational criticism of the LDF government for handing over temple management to Hindus as Christians and Muslims have their own say in this regard. Luckily the HC of Kerala has intervened in the matter to grant bail to P C George, otherwise he might have languished in jail for the vindictive approach by CM Vijayan for speaking the truth. These political parties must realise that their fragmented and lackadaisical approach against the country will make them a laughing stock, and irrelevant politically in the eyes of people.

S Lakshmi, Hyderabad