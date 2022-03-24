Youth, how does freedom look like to you?

Russian invasion of Ukraine is one of its kind war which this entire generation is witnessing. They are expected to take this as a reflection with some deeper insights.

As well said by Nelson Mandela, "Sometimes it falls upon a generation to be great. You can be that generation, Let your greatness blossom." How can this generation make themselves great? This youth has seen and witnessed some events which have unfolded in a way to give an impact to the level of giving mindset shifts and even change of their intent.

The youth have been heroic and have been extending their hands to aid communities in all these tough times and have reached closely to understand the importance of leading value driven life. The grit and determination along with resilient mindset will not only help them lead a safer and equal world but to be one of the greatest leaders and achievers.

Next undesirable campaign that they have witnessed and continuing is the Russia- Ukraine conflict.

How invasion looks like



When any country is invaded by an outsider, it not only takes a territory but the freedom, the will of people to do what they want. And that's what is called losing independence. This life of slavery and seeing outside people gaining and dominating their land even snatches freedom to speech, freedom to sing National Anthem and even fundamental rights. The entire democratic set-up of the country gets upended. Imagine to be in a place where you don't have freedom to speak and to express your views, arguing freely and taking all liberties. The development and the progress which is essential halts.

Such slavery takes away collective efforts, mass gatherings and the begins a cry for Liberty. It comes with threat to personal security and our individuality. Freedom as a core value is understood when we are not allowed to enjoy the privilege to decide our fate and political fate.

How can we preserve our freedom?



Historically, India was invaded by many foreign forces and was even ruled for 200 years. The freedom can be preserved by first understanding its importance as well as how does it look if it is lost. The struggle and sacrifices of people who sacrificed their present for our future should also be understood.

Lessons for youth



Wars come with losses – not only of lives but also such long-term impacts in future generations. The lessons that are most relevant to learn and imbibe in are of:

1. Servant Leadership: Certainly, it is not easy to be a leader and it is essentially not true anyone who is in leadership position is a sustainable leader. Look at the Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It needs courage and resilience to be in the battle ground with the country people to preserve their freedom. In his next role, he is vulnerable to the

world in seeking support and help to preserve his country. The vulnerability is making him HERO and gives a psychological and emotional threat to Putin.

2. Humility: Be grounded and respectful towards people. Leadership journey makes you grounded, if you begin at an early stage of life. To be in the battlefield with the team makes you humble. When you go through these battles it instills traits of humility and humankind and you win over the trust of your people and your team will be inspired to stay closer to their goals. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dining and having food with their troops and country people is driving their people to join army to preserve their freedom

3. Gratitude: The biggest trait that one must learn early in life is to be in gratification. Always be grateful in present to realise the importance of what you have. Freedom does not come free. It costs people's life, their time and their youth which is the prime time of their life. Be in gratitude of the people who led their life to serve the nation and the gratification will help you to preserve the freedom.

So, with all these thoughts, I will park my pen with a humble ask to my youth: Next 15th August and 26th January don't forget the importance of freedom and republic and remember to preserve it and scale it up with your ACTIONS.

(Writer is a founder of EvoluTioon Strategies, IIM L and an industry expert. She is an award winning certified executive coach and an ex-Army Officer).