YSR: A legendary leader and gem of a person

NTR had put his stamp of approval for the project and a GO was issued. With this background, YSR had agreed to name the Veligonda project after Comrade Pula Subbaiah and laid the foundation stone. All over the country, many Communists have devoted their lives in the fight for achieving irrigation projects. But YSR's sincerity in naming two of them after Communist leaders is to be appreciated. From my experience, I can say that he had a positive approach to his political opponents. Once I had gone to meet the CM, YSR. He had received me warmly. Dr KVP, who was present there, asked me abusively, "You want to end up losing your pants or what? Why are you criticising the CM?" With a smiling face, YSR interjected and said, "Our Narayana is a CPI leader and I am the CM. It is natural that as an Opposition leader, he will be criticisng me." Dr KVP said resignedly, both of you are Rayalaseema fellows. You settle it yourself.



The Padayatra from Chevella stands out as an important milestone in YSR's political life. It was a daring move and his 'do-or-die' attitude had imparted life into the Congress Party. When I went to Rajahmundry to address our party meet, I came to know that YSR, during the Padayatra had a sunstroke. I went to meet him, but no visitors were allowed as he was advised complete rest. But YSR received me warmly, while lying down in the bed. Vijayamma was attending on him. When he tried to sit up, I told him to take rest and not bother about etiquette. "I told him to follow the doctor's and Vijayamma's advice." I told her to take good care of my friend. With light hearts, we both spent those few moments.

Defying bad weather, he set out to sort out some difference among Congress leaders in Chittoor district. Bhumana Karunakar Reddy was given the responsibility to arrange the meet. Weather was bad, but the advice of senior officials of the CM's office was ignored. That shows rot in the administration. The concerned senior officials and specialists would have to put their foot down and refused to allow YSR to travel in such a bad weather. The officials may at the most face a transfer for defying. Their position is safe. But had they acted in a determined manner, the tragedy might have been averted. It is also the failure of the aviation authorities in allowing YSR to travel in such a bad weather. And the result is the tragedy of losing an effective leader. It is not easy for a leader to assume a decisive role in a political party. The process of liberalisation had turned politics also into a business. Positions of power will be within the reach of those with a fat purse. And in bourgeois political parties, honest workers remain at the bottom. Only a quirk of fate might push them to the top, that too for brief periods. Such dedicated party workers will not be available off-the-shelf. To that extent, it is an irreparable loss to the political environment. YSR's demise highlights this fact. I was neck deep in the anti-hoarding campaign in Tirupati and was shocked to learn that YSR's helicopter crashed in Nallamala Forest and that he was no more.

YSR had so much interest in water projects. One Minister once commented that if you take a proposal for a hydro-project to him, he will sign on it immediately. Once there was a comment that former CM, J Vengala Rao would be ever ready to approve any project for Khammam district. YSR's helicopter pilot once told me that whenever a water body comes in to view during the flight, he would ask the pilot to go closer to it, so that he can get a better view.

On the issue of Krishna-Godavari water, the CPI had extended support to the proposals, as we felt it is in the people's interest. But when it came to light that the Handri-Neeva project work in Kurnool district was mired in corruption, our party demanded that the work be suspended and reviewed. But I intervened and said that a water project in progress cannot be stopped, but we should fight and expose the corruption. But one newspaper commented that CPI's Narayana is supporting corruption.

YSR presided over an all-party meet on the Polavaram Project. I and Chada Venkata Reddy attended. Controversies and arguments were running high during the meeting. To reduce the tension, I said, "You should kiss when you are in the mood. Our YSR is in the mood to implement the project. Let him go ahead." That day happens to be Valentine's Day and Vatti Vasantha Kumar jocularly commented that Valentine's Day effect is there on Narayana. But my interjection had brought a more amenable atmosphere in the meeting that day.

Vijayamma told that she had asked YSR, "What made you choose me?" YSR embraced her and said, "I like your innocence." Yes, I think it is true. YSR is in fact better looking than Vijayamma. When I mentioned this to Sajjala Diwakar Reddy, he said that Vijayamma was his batch-mate and she was such a nice person. This shows that YSR was looking at her inner beauty. Vijayamma once told me about YSR's refusal to his daughter Sharmila's choice. Every father thinks differently when it comes to his daughter's life choice. And YSR is no exception. But still he consented to her divorce and remarriage with a boy of her choice. I suppose that Vijayamma's revelation regarding Sharmila would clear any misconceptions.

I am making a bold statement by calling YSR, "a gem of a personality." Once the APCC president, MSR said that "it is Dr KVP who had planned every inch of YSR's padayatra. Dr KVP is like the soul of YSR"' Dr KVP and YSR were close friends since their student days and their friendship stood the test of time. Finally, I thank Vijayamma for giving me the opportunity to share my memories about YSR. We all feel the loss of YSR. The readers may or may not agree with what I had said. Some may even reject them. But opinions will not change easily. But I had gone beyond politics to remember my friend.

(Concluded)

— The author is national secretary, the Communist Party of India