What is SWP how different is it from SIP? Can it replace pension plans?

SWP or Systematic Withdrawal Plans are those plans in which the investors are allowed to withdraw at regular intervals. Under SWP, the investors are required to invest a lump sum in a mutual fund and can set an amount for withdrawal.

How can a SWP calculator assist you?



Under SW scheme, an investor has to invest a particular amount. He can withdraw a certain fixed amount periodically �� monthly, quarterly, half yearly and annually. After the withdrawal, the amount will be deducted from the investment while it will continue to accumulate interest. While, it is not easy to calculate the actual amount, this Systematic Withdrawal Plan Calculator will help you calculate a tentative amount. This Systematic Withdrawal Plan calculator easily computes your matured sum as per your monthly withdrawals precisely.



SWP Calculator



SWP calculator is user-friendly and easy to use. All you have to do is enter the information. However, you need to ensure that all values are properly put in. Enter the total investment amount you are putting the scheme. Put the amount you wish to withdraw from the plan, every month. Finally put the tenure to find the total value of your investments.



How can a SWP calculator benefit you?



This scheme is popular among people who have planned for some regular withdrawals as per their needs or among the retirees and senior citizens. Such individuals require a fixed monthly financial income source to meet their needs. The calculator can assist you in knowing how much you can earn over and above your monthly pensions. You can compute the Returns on your investment through SW calculator.



It's easy to set the amount which you wish to withdraw every month and calculate amount on maturity accordingly. This is a very convenient way to calculate your returns and it is easily accessible online. All you have to do is to visit the URL.



How SWP Works?



It works on the principle of rupee-cost averaging. An SWP automatically redeems some mutual fund units every month to meet your monthly expenses. You will get the re-decided amounts irrespective of the market conditions. So you don't have to worry about withdrawing large amounts in case the markets are not doing well. With SWPs, you are protected against taking financial decisions on impulse.