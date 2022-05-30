Will dual degree system benefit students?

This speaks volumes about the quality of our education system, which consists of 80% theory with little exposure to real-life situations and hands-on experience. In our system, focus is still more on issuing degrees or diplomas and less on skill development. When The Hans India spoke to people on the issue, almost all of them emphasised the need to impart skills suitable for industry to the students through measures like internships, intense practical training, etc.,

Unemployment problem is one of the biggest problems being faced by the country. One of the primary reasons for rising unemployment is there is mismatch between education and requirements of the industry. Many industries feel that the degree or diploma holders in India don't have skills to work as per the requirements of the industry.

Now, the government and educational institutions should make emphasis on skill development and train the youth/students to become useful manpower to the country. Both theory and practicals in the education system are the need of the hour. Without skill development it is not possible to develop the country or meet the needs of the industrial sector.

The government, educational institutions and industry experts should work in co-ordination to develop the skills.

- M Raghuram, Regional Sales Manager, Pharmaceutical company, Vijayawada

In the present competitive world everything is linked to skills. There is a great demand for skilled workers in the country. But unfortunately, governments are not interested in promoting skill education.

Most of the multinational companies require skilled workers. Due to lack of skilled workers in the State, the companies are recruiting them from outside. In foreign countries, skill development course is part of curriculum in any discipline. In my opinion, the University Grants Commission should ask all universities to skill development as a subject up to post graduate studies.

- B Gurappa, former public prosecutor, Kadapa

Government should introduce technical courses from sixth class. Based on the interest and skills of the students, they will study further after tenth class. Internship should be made compulsory for ITI, diploma, engineering, degree and PG students to get practical experience.

Practical experience is more useful to the students. When the students study courses of their interest, they will improve their skills. The students who have skills and talent will get better jobs.

- Dhulipala Bhaskara Sarma, Sanskrit lecturer in a private college, Guntur

Our education system is not suitable for industrial requirement or getting jobs. Students are gaining only theoretical knowledge with an aim to pass the examinations. But, this is not sufficient to get jobs in the present days as the competition is heavy.

To cope up with the growing competition, a student must avquire skills in his selected course. So, skill-based knowledge is always useful to any student pursuing any bachelor's degree as it will open up employment opportunities.

- C Suresh Babu, JV Financial Services, Tirupati

Education system which we have does not meet the enhancing demand for qualified and skilled people. Our traditional education system will only make students acquire regular bachelor degrees but does not make them skillful.

The Central government proposed National Education Policy–2020 will surely make every student skillful and no doubt the unemployment problem will be solved within next five years as most of the students after their degrees would acquire skills in the subjects of their choice.

- K Hemendra, senior assistant, AP Tourism, Tirumala