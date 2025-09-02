2,456 learners graduate from IIIT-Bangalore

Bengaluru: The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) hosted its Graduation Ceremony for Continuing Professional Education Programmes, where 2,456 learners formally graduated.

The event brought together graduates from online programmes in Data Science, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, and Software Development. While around 500 learners attended the ceremony in person at the IIIT-B campus, more than 1,500 joined virtually from across the globe.

The graduation also marked the completion of 10 years of collaboration between IIIT-Bangalore and online higher education platform upGrad. Over the past decade, the institute has rolled out certificate and postgraduate programmes in emerging technology fields, enabling thousands of professionals to pursue advanced learning opportunities alongside their careers.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Guest Ambarish Kenghe, Group CEO of Angel One; Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder of upGrad; Prof. Debabrata Das, Director of IIIT-Bangalore; along with senior faculty members and administrators of the institute.

In his keynote address, Kenghe spoke about the increasing role of artificial intelligence across industries. “AI is not just transforming industries but also defining how we work, live, play and learn. Global AI spending is expected to reach USD 480 billion by 2026. This only partly captures the scale of transformation underway,” he said, adding that graduates entering this field had the opportunity to not just participate but to innovate and lead. Prof. Das, in his welcome address, highlighted the institute’s role in advancing professional education. “Having pioneered the online certificate programmes in cutting-edge technology areas such as AI/ML, Data Science and Software Development for the past 10 years, we are graduating today 2,456 learners.