3 A's for education: Accessibility, affordability and approach

The society today has entirely transformed as a result of technological advancements. The lives of humans have changed dramatically as an outcome of these innovations. Not only that, the advent of technological evolutions have transformed several sectors, with the education sector being on the top of the list. The concept of a traditional classroom has totally changed with e-learning methods coming into being. Regardless of one's age, caste, geography, financial situation, or social status, education is now widely accessible.

There is no denying the fact that these new-age technologies have made education more accessible, affordable and approachable. All you need is a device and a good internet connection to access education from anywhere. In fact, these e-learning techniques have improved comprehension, flexibility, and engagement. Integration of artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality and cloud technology in education has made it easier for the learners to develop a better and more comprehensive understanding. In addition, gaming is also being used as a teaching tool which has made education more interesting for learners.

Accessible education

It is no hidden secret that the advent of technology has turned out to be a bliss for the education industry. E-learning has made education more accessible than ever. In fact, AI, ML, AR and VR have totally changed the idea of learning. In order to produce augmented experiences, it gives digital elements a live perspective. This further provides the students a realistic impression of the environment around them. Additionally, because they are simpler to set up, digital classrooms are seeing increased student involvement due to better comprehension.

Moreover, with the integration of LMS, e-learning is now made possible with virtual instruction on learning platforms. Students can gain from having virtual assistants who can explain complex concepts to them. In addition, content analytics is employed in a data-driven manner to assess a student's progress. Using the findings, teachers can design a unique lesson plan for each student.

Approachable education

Education has become much simpler with e-learning tools coming into being, as students can now access their educational content anywhere with any device. In fact, education has become extremely versatile as well, with media-oriented content, AI-enabled 360-degree models, personal virtual assistants, cloud technology, AR and VR all have made learning more interesting. Especially when we talk about cloud technology, remote learning has become more available. In fact, for educators as well, the entire meaning of teaching has changed. Due to the fact that cloud technology has no restrictions compared to on-premises systems, hosting webinars, uploading content, and managing MOOCs for students have now become more straightforward.

Technology: The future of education

The advancements in technology have changed the face of the education industry. AI, VR, AR, cloud computing, and all the other cutting-edge technologies have changed the game by making education more available, inexpensive, and approachable for students. In addition, learning via gaming is also turning out to be a great way of educating children. As a result, traditional physical classrooms have evolved into online learning spaces that can be accessed anywhere in the world. In reality, these e-learning techniques have improved comprehension, accessibility, and engagement.

Earlier global access to education was an issue but technology has served as the solution to the issue and has made education more affordable and available. Apart from that, the idea of education not only for students but for teachers has also changed. Now they can easily upload content, host webinars and MOOCs and devise new teaching strategies depending on students' progress. As the technology keeps transforming, so will the education industry and more such e-learning tools will emerge, making education more accessible.

(The author is the CEO and Founder, iScuela)