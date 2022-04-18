3-day residential programme from May 11-13  

National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) and Ray Consulting to host jointly AIM-EDP(Agri Inputs Marketing Executive Development Programme) for three days from May 11-13.

The first of its kind unique programme will be held at MANAGE Campus at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad. It will be a three full-day residential programme. The maximum intake for the programme will be 25 to 30.

In a press note issued in the city today, Ray Consulting informed that the collaborative programme was formally announced and launched by Dr P Chandra Shekara, Director General, MANAGE

The objective of the program is to provide quality executive education to middle and senior-level leaders from Agri Input Industry to meet the challenge of sustaining business growth and avail opportunities offered by the ever-changing business environment mainly after the Covid pandemic.

At the launch, Dr P Chandra Shekara said, MANAGE is appointed by the Ministry as the nodal agency to promote Natural Farming. Though there are no package practices readily available for natural farming, we will look at community validated practices, and screen and validate them. And we will mobilise scientific evidence and prepare the ground for natural farming to grow. He highlighted various opportunities MANAGE provides. MANAGE has a talent pool of Agri-Business Management Alumni, Agri Trained Youth, Micro enterprises, trained input dealers and Agri StartUps. All these platforms and the talent pool are open for the industry to explore.

Giving more details, he added that nearly 60,000 defence personnel retire from Defence Services every year from across India. And not many get into Agriculture, though they belong to rural areas. Because, they don't know it. Spotting this gap, MANAGE made a detailed report and wrote to the Defence Ministry, the Government of India its plans to engage ex-servicemen and women in Agri Entrepreneurship Development. MANAGE has coined the initiative as "Jai Jawan Kisan".