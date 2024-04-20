3 hurdles teachers face & how to overcome them

Throughout history, teaching has stood as one of the most esteemed vocations globally. Educators tirelessly work to influence our civilization, society and nation yet often remain in the shadows lacking the recognition they merit. Their endeavors focus on shaping the leaders of tomorrow, who subsequently mold society in their likeness. From societal perceptions to the confines of the classroom the significance of educators is frequently overlooked by the populace and rectifying this oversight will result in enhanced learning experiences for countless students.

Rishabh Khanna, CEO and Co-founder of Suraasa, Think about it — teachers are making an impact on students every single day. If we give them the recognition they deserve and help them grow in their careers, they can truly transform our future generations.

1. Deficiency in training programs

In the realm of business, continual upskilling is the key to long-term success. Organizations across various sectors grasp this concept, conducting pertinent training sessions for their employees. However, similar initiatives are not extended to educators throughout India. Consequently, the capabilities of Indian teachers often fail to align with contemporary trends. Many educators in India are not adept at employing technological approaches, such as digital classrooms or leveraging technology to provide advanced learning opportunities.

Implementing training and upskilling programs can mitigate this challenge, empowering teachers to cultivate valuable skills and harmonize with global teaching standards.

2. Challenges within classrooms

As the world evolves, so do the students. Educators are frequently expected to evolve alongside their students to facilitate an optimized learning environment. However, achieving this is not always feasible, owing to generational, technological, and skill disparities.

This presents challenges such as waning student interest, diminished participation, behavioral issues, and related concerns.

These challenges can be effectively addressed through periodic skill enhancement and training sessions for educators, enabling them to comprehend students in a more nuanced manner and thus facilitate a superior learning experience.

3. Stagnation in career growth

Career advancement serves as a motivational factor for individuals in their professional journey. Nevertheless, teachers often encounter stagnant career growth due to a lack of clarity and opportunities. Many teachers today harbor minimal insight into their future trajectory if they persist along their current path. Moreover, promotion prospects remain limited for a select few, as there is no defined set of responsibilities they must fulfill to qualify for advancement. This issue can be remedied by educational institutions by establishing a transparent path to promotion, providing educators with clarity regarding the steps required to advance their career aspirations.