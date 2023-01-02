57th TIES annual conference from tomorrow

Hyderabad: The School of Economics, University of Hyderabad (UoH) is organising the 57th annual conference of the Indian Econometric Society (TIES) from 4-6 January 2023.

The conference will be inaugurated at 10am on 4th at the auditorium, School of Life Sciences. Dr Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister is expected to address the conference.

The Indian Econometric Society (TIES), registered society under Public Societies Registration Act, in 1960 is one of the oldest and largest body of professional econometricians and quantitative economists with more than 2000 members from all over India and abroad. TIES organises annual conference where experts from all over India and abroad participate and deliberate on various issues.

TIES also publishes Journal of Quantitative Economics. Prof Debashis Acharya and Dr Alok Kumar Mishra, School of Economics, University of Hyderabad are the organising secretaries.