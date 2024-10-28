7 important skills students gain after studying abroad

Leaving the comfort of your house and traveling to another country is no less than a rollercoasterride. But the endless opportunities and exposure that await across borders fascinate millions ofstudents every year. Boarding that flight to your dream country changes everything, from beingthe family’s favorite kid to a self-dependent individual. It’s funny how one flight changeseverything.

But all said and done, studying in a country far away from your home, teaches you a bunch of stuff. Apart from career advancement, studying abroad fosters several skills in anindividual. Let’s uncover the top 7 skills that students gain while studying overseas.

1. Self Awareness - Discovering the Real You

The skill that students inherit the fastest is the sense of awareness—understanding their true selves, and uncovering their personality. Living in a new country, away from home, pushes themto face challenges daily and understand their strengths and weaknesses.

Moving to a country like the US, where the education system gives students autonomy in choosing courses and career paths, allows them to truly understand their preferences and strengths.

They begin to recognize what drives them, whether it’s creativity, logic, or leadership. Similarly, experiencing the multicultural environment of Canada allows students to reflect on their own cultural identity while learning from others. These real-life experiences help students discover new aspects of themselves that they might not have encountered back home.

2. Adaptability - Mastering the Art of Flexibility

When students move across borders, everything is different from environment to food to culture to people. It is then that international students learn how to adapt and adjust. They learn to be flexible, figure out how to cut through unfamiliar situations, communicate with people from diverse backgrounds, and languages, and embrace new cultures. In Canada, for instance, international students face not just a different culture, but also harsh winters, teaching them to adjust to extreme weather conditions.

In France or Germany, students adapt to the local language, navigating everyday tasks like communicating with peers, shopping for groceries, traveling, and conducting day-to-day tasks. These challenges develop their ability to adapt to various environments, making them more versatile and open to new experiences.

3. Multitasking - Juggling It All Like a Pro

Juggling academics, social life, and daily responsibilities in a completely new environment can be overwhelming at first. Students abroad often find themselves multitasking between academics, part-time jobs, managing education loans if any, and social activities. In German universities, for example, the practical, hands-on approach to education means students must manage academic projects alongside internships or work placements. As a result, they become more efficient and capable of handling various challenges at once, a skill that’s valuable both personally and professionally.

4. Problem-Solving - Turning Challenges into Wins

In a foreign country, students often come across unexpected challenges—whether it’s dealing with language barriers, figuring out local transportation, or navigating unfamiliar systems like healthcare or banking.

These situations force them to think on their feet and come up with creative solutions. In the US, where the education system often encourages independent learning, students are expected to manage their own academic path.

In Germany, where universities focus on self-directed, practical learning, students are required to take initiative in both academic and real-world settings. Without the usual support systems in place, they learn to rely on their resourcefulness and develop a “can-do” attitude.

5. Decision Making - Standing Strong on Your Own Two Feet

Being far from family and familiar surroundings means they have to take responsibility for their own decisions—whether it’s managing their budget, picking the right courses, or handling cultural differences. Without the usual support from family and friends, they learn to think things through, weigh their options, and trust their judgment.

This experience builds their confidence in making smart choices, not just in everyday situations but also in more important decisions. Over time, this skill becomes incredibly useful, helping them tackle challenges in both their personal and professional lives with ease.

6. Risk Appetite - Daring to Step Outside the Comfort Zone

It takes a lot of courage to step into an unknown country—leaving behind the comfort of home, family, and familiar routines to embrace a new way of life.

Whether it’s speaking a new language, making friends in an unfamiliar place, or handling the fear of failure, students push their boundaries and face challenges head-on.

Each small victory—be it navigating a new city, speaking up in class, or overcoming homesickness—builds their inner strength.

This courage not only helps them thrive in their new environment but also prepares them to take on future challenges with confidence and resilience.

7. Networking - Building Bridges, One Connection at a Time

Being in a new country exposes them to a diverse range of people—classmates, professors, industry professionals, and locals—each offering unique perspectives and opportunities. Students learn how to build connections, engage in meaningful conversations, and establish professional

relationships. In Europe, for example, traveling across borders for weekend trips is common, giving students the chance to explore new cultures, languages, and environments. Whether it’s through university events, internships, or simply interacting with peers from differentbackgrounds, they develop the confidence to approach new people and expand their global network.

Well, it’s quite clear that studying abroad is more than just an academic journey—it’s a life-changing experience that equips students with invaluable skills. From developing self-awareness and adaptability to mastering problem-solving and networking, the challenges of living in a new environment push students to grow in ways they never imagined.

These skills not only help them succeed in their studies but also shape them into more confident, resilient, and capable individuals, ready to take on the world.

The experience of studying abroad is as much about personal growth as it is about academic achievement, leaving students with lifelong lessons and memories.

(The author is CEO & Co-founder of GyanDhan)