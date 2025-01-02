A complete guidebook to acing the NEET 2025

The journey to cracking the NEET 2025 exam is much like setting out on a well-planned expedition—it requires preparation, persistence, and a clear roadmap. With the National Testing Agency (NTA) announcing that NEET 2025 will take place on Sunday, May 4, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM, aspiring medical students now have a definitive date to work toward. Here, we’ll dive into expert-recommended strategies to help you embark on your NEET preparation journey with confidence and focus.

Mark your calendar

Although the NEET 2025 timeline is yet to be fully unveiled, the key tentative dates based on previous years’ schedules have been released. These include the application correction window in the third week of March 2025, the city intimation slip release in the fourth week of April 2025, the admit card availability in the first week of May 2025, and the exam date on May 4, 2025. It is recommended that aspiring candidates should regularly monitor updates from NTA on their official website. This will ensure they don’t miss any critical deadlines.

The marking scheme

Familiarizing yourself with the NEET 2025 exam pattern is similar to ascertaining the terrain of a trek. This not only helps you pace yourself but also plan your approach better.

Conducted offline in a pen-and-paper mode spanning a duration of three hours, the examination includes 200 multiple-choice questions, out of which 180 will be considered for scoring. The subjects covered include Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology), comprising a total score of 720 marks. The marking scheme awards four marks for each correct answer, deducts one mark for incorrect answers, and gives zero for unattempted questions. The exam will be available in English, Hindi, and regional languages.

Build a strong foundation

If you’re currently enrolled in Class 11 and vying for NEET 2025, now is the time to build a robust foundation. You can begin by focusing on Physics, Chemistry, and Biology topics, as these form the backbone of the NEET syllabus. You will need to dedicate equal time to all three subjects while allocating extra time to your weaker areas. Strengthen your grasp of Class 11 fundamentals as they set the stage for advanced concepts in Class 12.

You will find that regular problem-solving sessions improve your ability to tackle numerical and conceptual questions. Leveraging mock tests to simulate real exam conditions can help you identify different areas for improvement. You can also rely on NCERT textbooks for concept clarity and supplement it further by consulting recommended reference books such as H.C. Verma for Physics and Trueman’s Biology.

Consistency is key

An effective timetable can work wonders for your preparation. For example, a day can start with a morning workout and breakfast, followed by focused study sessions for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology interspersed with short breaks. Evening hours can be utilised for mock tests or analyzing previous years’ papers, while the night can be dedicated to review and light revision. Consistency is key—stick to your timetable while allowing flexibility for revisions and downtime.

Prepare smartly

As the exam date nears, shift your focus to high-yield topics and time-bound revisions. Remember, strategic planning, disciplined execution, and consistent practice are your ultimate tools for success. So, buckle up, keep your eyes on the prize, and get ready to give your best shot at NEET 2025!

(The author is Managing Director – DigiNerve)

