A device to produce oxygen from water developed

A startup in West Bengal has come out with a device that produces oxygen from water just by pressing of a switch, the founders of the technology claimed. 'OM Redox', the device developed by Solaire Initiatives Pvt Ltd, which is incubated in the Webel-BCC&I Tech Incubation Centre here, provides pure oxygen from water, they said.

The machine is nothing but a deep science innovation that generates oxygen which is 3.5 times purer than that one normally gets from a concentrator, the startup venture's cofounders Dr Soumyajit Roy and his wife Dr Pei Liang claimed on Thursday.

The device was selected by the Department of Biotechnology for showcasing and launch on its 10th foundation day and at the 1st Bio-Tech Expo 2022.

"Pressure swing adsorption method for production of oxygen works with the liquefaction of air, while concentrator operates through concentration of air by a compressor and then passing it through a catalyst.

In these two processes, oxygen is generated from the air. Ours is an alternative technology," Roy, the professor of Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Kolkata.