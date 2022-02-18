Admissions for PGP courses

IPE Hyderabad is going to convene the Group Discussions and Personal Interviews for the following PGDM programmes, in its City Campus of Osmania University on 19th and 20th February 2022. Students aspiring to join IPE must appear in any national-level management tests like CAT/XAT/MAT/ATMA/CMAT and meet the necessary cut-offs set by the Institute. IPE offers five post graduate programmes.l Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)

♦ PGDM - Banking, Insurance and Financial Service (PGDM - BIF)

♦ PGDM - International Business (PGDM - IB)

♦ PGDM - Marketing (PGDM - M)

♦PGDM - Human Resource Management (PGDM - HRM)

All the programmes are of two years duration. Students who completed graduation or appeared for final year graduate exams are eligible for applying to these programmes. IPE programmes offer specialisations like Business Analytics, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Banking and IoT. For more information visit www.ipeindia.org.

