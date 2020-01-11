Amaravati: VIT-AP hosts IEEE international conference

Amaravati: A three- day IEEE international conference on 'Artificial Intelligence and Signal Processing' (AISP'20) was organised by VIT-AP in association with IEEE chapters of Guntur Subsection and IEEE Hyderabad Section on Friday in Vijayawada.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswabhushan Harichandan delivered his inaugural address online. The deliberations on this growing subject artificial intelligence and signal processing is ardent need on the society, he said. He has appreciated the VIT-AP for its initiatives on this essential subject.

The preparations for this conference began from when the first approval from IEEE Hyderabad Section through IEEE Guntur sub-section was received in the month of April 2019, and the final approval from IEEE US in the month of May 2019. Being the first conference organised by VIT-AP and IEEE chapter of Guntur Subsection received as many as 143 papers from across the world. With the papers thoroughly scrutinised by the reviewers from 35 different countries only 60 full length papers were selected for oral presentation and 6 extended abstracts for poster presentation.

The three days of the conference will see innovative research papers being presented during the 12 technical sessions planned for the three days of the conference on topics on artificial intelligence and signal processing. The conference will give a deeper insight into the current trends in the area of artificial intelligence, through the Keynote addresses that will be delivered by, Prof Visvanathan (Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok), Prof Balasubramanian (IIT- Roorkee), Prof Luca Catarinucci (University of Salento, Italy) and, Prof K Rama Murty (IIT- Hyderabad).

Two workshops for training purposes are conducted by Math Works Pvt. Ltd. India and IEEE Signal processing and Communication Chapter of Hyderabad Section. Dr D Subhakar, Vice chancellor, VIT-AP University as delivered welcome address. Dr Santanu Mandal, General Chair, AISP'20, Dr Amit Kumar, Vice Chairman, IEEE Hyderabad chapter presented his special address. Dr CLV Sivakumar, Registrar, VIT-AP University proposed vote of thanks. Dr Santanu Mandal, Dean, School of Sciences and Languages , VIT-AP University and General Chair of the conference, Professors and all of the University have participated.