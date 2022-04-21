Annual Global Hackathon 2022 tomorrow

SP Jain School of Global Management, has announced its annual Global Hackathon 2022. The first-of-its-kind event will take place on April 22 (3 PM to 5 PM) via Hacker Rank and is open to students aged 16-19 years. The event is designed to attract young coding enthusiasts and tech wizards from across the country to test their skills, develop innovative solutions and solve real-world challenges.

The top three contestants will receive exciting rewards from SP Jain Global. "Technology is one of the biggest drivers of change in our world today; it has the power to shape our future for the better. Our Global Hackathon aims to become a platform for talented young minds to come together and learn to code and find innovative solutions to real-life problems.

While participants will be coding their way through a series of obstacles of varying difficulty levels, at the end of the day, we want them to enjoy themselves and fuel their passion for computer science. We are thrilled to create a platform for young students to showcase their skills and encourage more students to participate," said Dr Abhijit Dasgupta, Director of SP Jain's Bachelor of Data Science (BDS) programme

To register for this event visit https://forms. gle/Qr2bm6hFCmE5LpP39