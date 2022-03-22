Applications for one-year diploma programmes

The Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad is inviting applications for the various one-year Diploma Programmes offered through Blended mode. All the courses are approved by the UGC, AICTE and DEC joint committee.

These courses include one-year duration programmes offered for the benefit of graduates as add on programme at PG level in Business Management, Project Management, Cyber Laws, Forensic Science, Library Automation Networking, Communicative English, Infection Prevention Control, Community Eye Health and other skill up-gradation programmes jointly with NIRD; ICAR-NAARM; BSNL-NATFM, Truth Labs, Apollo MedSkills, IFCAI and LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI).

The students who are already pursuing their full time courses can also join these programmes simultaneously. The admitted students will be given well prepared study material soft copy. The students can also access the video lectures and the study material online. Our previous alumni includes IPS officers, Central and State Government employees, Corporate sector executives, MNC executives, Medical Doctors, working women, house wives and other fresh graduates.

For further details the Prospectus can be downloaded from the website, the registration fee is Rs.300/- Completed applications along with the online registration fee receipt may be sent to "The Assistant Registrar, Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad, Golden threshold Building, Abids, Nampally Station Road, Hyderabad-500001".

The details about the courses are available on the Website: www.uohyd.ac.in OR Direct Link: http://cdvl.uohyd.ac.in. Online submission and online payment are available on the website.