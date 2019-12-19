Are you living all you can? If so, you are one of the few lucky souls that either was born with an incredible spirit - OR one of us who had to learn it the hard way. You can learn to live life to the fullest. It takes practice to defeat the habits that hold you back.



What keeps most people from living each day, each moment, to the fullest? Three things: Worry, Regret, and Fear.

Worry is living in the future instead of the moment. A worry is a pessimistic approach to life. When you live in worry, you're constantly asking 'what if this happens?', 'and if this happens, what if that happens?'

You trade your life for shadowy possibilities, piling one on top of the next until the weight of 'what if' pins you in your pessimism.

Regret is living in the past instead of the moment. Regret is a shameful approach to life. You look behind you, and wish things were different. You constantly tell yourself 'if only I'd done that differently', and 'if I had done that differently, I'd be there instead of here'.

You trade your life for guilt and sorrow, examining every decision until your second-guessing becomes paralysis and you stop moving forward.

Fear is living in uncertainty instead of now. Fear is a timid approach to life. When you live in fear, you hold back, denying yourself and others a world of possibilities.

You trade your life for scenes of things that could go wrong, and the movie you create keeps you in your seat, alone in a dark theater.

The antidote to worry is refocusing on NOW. Right this moment. What do you see, what do you smell, what do you taste, what is in your lap and in your life right this minute? This is what's real.

The cure for regret is two-fold: acceptance and forgiveness. It is what it is. You are where you are. You cannot change what was, you can only build on what is. You did the best you could with all of your resources at that moment. It's what you will do NOW that matters.

The solution for fear is faith. You have been protected and provided for right up to this very minute. It will continue. Do good for others; trust you will receive good in return.

Take an inventory of the things you have to be thankful for, and you will see the big picture. This moment will never come again. Savor it for all it is NOW. Direct your attention toward the people and places and things you experience NOW.