Artificial Intelligence in Fashion Design

The industries are flourishing and expanding and the technological advancements in the Fashion Industry are growing exponentially. With passing time, personalization has gotten much attention and has become one of the biggest trends, and Artificial Intelligence in the Fashion Industry is finding out new ways to analyse all the data and tailor designs according to people's preferences.

Artificial Intelligence in Fashion market

AI has already acquired its position in the Fashion market and is growing at a rapid pace. Globally, the market size of AI in the Fashion market is estimated to grow to USD 1260 million by 2024 from USD 228 million in the year 2019 that is growing at a CAGR of 40.8 per cent between the year 2019-2024.

The future of AI in the Fashion industry grows stronger and stronger as the demand from the customer to have a personalised experience, demand from the inventory management also plays a role in encouragement of the growth of AI in the Fashion market. Apart from this the influence and support on social media is backing the use of AI in Fashion designing.

Artificial Intelligence helps the Fashion sector by identifying the desired future trends by analyzing the consumer's purchasing behavior. AI also helps to boost the concept of fast Fashion and enables vendors to use AI for solutions revolving Fashion.

Fashion design for everyone

In present conditions, every design sector requires a certain level of creative and social intelligence from the designers. Some of the skills that are demanded from Fashion designers are creative problem solving, negotiation, persuasion, empathy and many more. AI helps to enable these skill sets into a designer thus creating scope for a large number of non-designers to enhance their skills and boost employability.

The process of design thinking in Fashion plays a crucial role as the power moves from the hands of the designer into the hands of the audience. Fashion design is no longer a sector that is related only to creating designs and transforming it into its true form instead modern Fashion design has given its importance to everyone.

With the help of AI designers try to learn the customer's behavior and persona, analyse patterns of behavior based on the data collected, enhance the process of developing design principles and test the prototype based on those principles.

A switch to virtual design

Virtual Fashion design is a new trending aspect in the field of sustainable Fashion. Virtual Fashion design is faster than traditional methods and shows realistic 3D samples than the traditional physical samples. Virtual design in Fashion is the most beneficial use of AI as it reduces the waste of cloth as it can sew, unsew, apply any color or fabric, design on the virtual design without any wastage of materials.

Virtual Fashion design has grown exponentially during covid times as it proved to be beneficial for remote development as well. As per statistics, virtual designs reduce the cost by 30% as they save time developing the designs virtually. Virtual Fashion design creates 3D images that are realistic and accurate, reduces waste of unusable samples, reduces the use of harmful processes in fabric and material such as dying and most importantly reduces pollution that causes due to shipment of samples.

Enhanced Fashion designs

Artificial Intelligence has enhanced the Fashion design industry greatly; from designers working for weeks to bring out a sample with huge wastage of time and supply now with the help of AI designs are produced daily at a larger scale than with the help of traditional methods.

Artificial Intelligence is implemented in the Fashion industry for better analysis of customer behavior and requirements. AI benefits the Fashion industry by scanning a precise body and making appropriate measurements for the same using smartphone pictures. AI helps in enhancing the Fashion design industry by creating a styling guide based on the recommendations of the people. Small retailers are also benefited due to AI as they can figure out the trends in the market and have a chance to meet the demands of the consumer.

The advances in technology are bringing designs to a new and enhanced place where we also see AI playing a new role. The Fashion industry is changing and the new programs that come along with AI are making the fashion industry more intelligent.

(The author is Academic Director of Academy of Fashion & Art (AFA))