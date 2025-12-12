ATMAN 3.0 accelerator at IIT-B support early-stage healthtech innovators

The Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) for Translational Research in IoT and IoE at IIT Bombay has launched the third edition of its HealthTech accelerator, ATMAN 3.0, bringing together 13 early-stage ventures for an intensive, eight-week programme aimed at shaping them into investment-ready businesses. The cohort was selected from 173 applicants who pitched their ideas to TIH experts during the preliminary screening.

Designed as a structured learning and growth platform, ATMAN 3.0 focuses on strengthening essential competencies required for HealthTech startups to progress from the prototype stage to early commercialization. The programme guides founders through key areas including product refinement, regulatory preparedness, market understanding, business modelling, and fundraising readiness.

The curriculum is organised into eight modules that integrate clinical insights, technological validation, and commercial strategy. Across the eight weeks, the selected startups work closely with clinicians, domain specialists, and business mentors to assess real-world needs, address usability and safety requirements, and align their innovations with regulatory standards that govern medical technology.

The cohort includes ventures building solutions across medical devices, digital therapeutics, rehabilitation technologies, diagnostic platforms, and remote patient monitoring. Their innovations range from needle-tracking devices and antimicrobial resistance testing tools to stroke-rehabilitation systems, digital gut-health therapeutics, senior-care wearables, and portable vital-monitoring platforms. Each team receives ongoing evaluation to help refine prototypes, validate clinical applications, and ensure feasibility for large-scale deployment.

The programme will conclude with a Demo Day on January 9, 2026, at Novotel Mumbai International Airport. During the event, startups will pitch before investors, healthcare leaders, and members of TIH’s investment committee. Based on evaluations, participating ventures will be eligible for funding support of Rs 1 crore or more, aimed at helping them advance through subsequent stages of product development and regulatory navigation.

Demo Day will also feature discussions on emerging healthcare technologies, regulatory pathways, and investment trends. Previous portfolio startups from TIH IIT Bombay will join the event for follow-on funding discussions and potential partnerships, creating a collaborative environment for the broader HealthTech community.

As the country accelerates its efforts toward innovation-led development, ATMAN 3.0 serves as a structured platform that helps founders convert research ideas into viable healthcare solutions. The programme continues to strengthen the pipeline of student and early-career entrepreneurs entering India’s HealthTech ecosystem.