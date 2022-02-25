BRAOU U.G semester examinations to start from April 17

Dr B R Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) announced the dates of Under Graduate (CBCS)Second Year Semester-III Examinations will be conducted from April 17 to 23, Third Year Semester-V Examinations will be commence from April 25 to 30 andFirst Year Semester-I Examination will be held from May 7 to 13, 2022. The last date for Online registration is March 20, 2022. The Timing of the Examination is 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Students are advised to visit the university portal :www.braouonline.in for Examination Registration. The Science students have to pay the practical Exam fee along with Theory Exam fee as a single payment through T.S/A.P. Online Centres or Debit/Credit card only.

For Further details candidates may contact their concerned study centres.