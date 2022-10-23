British team visits ASPIRE incubation centres at UoH

Hyderabad: Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner to AP and Telangana and his team comprising Anna Shotbolt, Deputy Trade Commissioner South Asia, Varun Mali, Deputy Head of Mission, Head of Trade & Investment, Harsh Indrarun, Senior Trade Advisor Life Sciences & Healthcare, Dheeraj Srivatsa, Inward Investment Advisor, visited ASPIRE incubation centres at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and interacted with the ASPIRE team and some of the incubating start-ups.

The ASPIRE management team along with CEOs of ASPIRE- BioNEST and ASPIRE-TBI participated in the interactive meeting and explained the initiatives taken by ASPIRE and the University of Hyderabad in creating a vibrant innovation ecosystem in the university.

Gareth and his team briefed the ASPIRE members about different programs and opportunities offered by the British government for promoting bilateral relations and collaborations between the educational institutions and entrepreneurial ecosystems in both the countries. British Deputy High Commissioner appreciated the activities undertaken by ASPIRE for nurturing the entrepreneurial environment and start-ups for their deep science based products. Both the teams agreed to explore the possibilities of joint programs related to innovation and entrepreneurship in the coming future.