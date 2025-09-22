Building bridges: Promoting understanding and inclusion

The challenges faced by those with partial or complete hearing loss can go unnoticed, leading to isolation, miscommunication, and reduced participation in social or professional settings. Promoting understanding and inclusion is, therefore, essential—not just for those with hearing difficulties, but for society as a whole.

Inclusive communication practices are the first step. Simple actions, such as maintaining eye contact, speaking clearly without exaggeration, and ensuring good lighting for lip-reading, ca to n make interactions more effective. Using written communication, captioning services, or sign language interpretation when needed also creates an environment where everyone feels heard and valued. These measures empower people with hearing loss to engage more fully in conversations, workplaces, and communities.

Fostering empathy is equally important. Hearing loss is not merely about reduced volume; it can involve difficulty distinguishing sounds in noisy environments, fatigue from constant concentration, or frustration from being excluded in fast-paced discussions. Recognising these challenges helps others respond with patience and understanding, reducing stigma and encouraging mutual respect. Educational campaigns, workplace training, and community workshops can build such awareness, ensuring inclusivity becomes a shared responsibility.

The International Week of Deaf People, observed from September 22 to 28, serves as a timely reminder of the need to raise awareness, celebrate the Deaf community, and strengthen efforts toward building a more inclusive world. Ultimately, promoting inclusion benefits everyone. When communication is accessible, workplaces become more productive, friendships deepen, and communities grow stronger. Hearing loss need not be a barrier to full participation if society commits to empathy, awareness, and thoughtful action. By embracing inclusivity, we not only empower those with hearing challenges but also cultivate a culture of respect and understanding that enriches all of us