Campaign for victims of Hyderabad floods

The volunteers of Hyderabad-based NGO The Goodwin Charitable Trust has started a campaign called Sketch for Hyderabad. The NGO is selling personalised sketches to provide food for those affected in the Hyderabad floods. The Goodwin Charitable Trust headed by 20-year-old Sherly Devarapalli was set up in May 2019 with an aim to help the poor and needy.

They have raised Rs 10,000 to buy bread and bananas as a part of their Sketch for Hyderabad campaign. With this campaign the volunteers have used the funds to distribute bread and bananas to more than 350 people in and around Chaderghat, Miyapur, Nizampet and lower Tank Bund.

The group charges Rs 1000 for each sketch they work upon. They get it sketched, framed and couriered to address provided by customers. Out of the Rs 1000 they receive from each sketch, Rs 350 is given to the artist. This covers the expenses of the artist, framing charges and also courier. The final product will be couriered to the customer's address within three days.

Speaking to The Young Hans Sherly said "The group has around 60 volunteers spread across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. The sketches are being done by Nandu and Manasa. Nandu is one of the volunteers and Manasa is an independent artist. Our group hopes to attract more orders in order to raise more funds for the campaign". If you also want to help, you can reach out to Sherly Devalapalli on devarapalli.sherly@gmail.com to place your orders.











