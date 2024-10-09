Live
- Dasara Mahotsavams: Goddess gives darshan as Katyayani
- Heavy rains devastate Yadagiri’s farmers, ruin crops
- Villages teeming with life as Dasara festivities gain pace
- Ahmedabad varsity launches The Climate Institute
- BJP leaders celebrate party’s hat-trick victory in Haryana
- Phantom costs deter people from freebies, cheap deals
- Brahmotsavam: North Indian artistes present unique art forms
- Gross enrollments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 7 cr mark
- Int’l conference on communication, computing technologies held
- Child geo-tagging proves helpful for pilgrims
Career fair connects students globally
Jasudben ML School (JML) partnered with career platform Mindler, hosted a Career Fair, linking students and parents with representatives from 30+ esteemed institutions worldwide.
The event introduced attendees to a broad range of global and national study options universities. Participants explored diverse fields, from medicine and engineering to AI and sustainable tech, gaining insights on admission, scholarships, and essential skills for future success.
This initiative provided invaluable guidance for students navigating today’s dynamic career landscape.
