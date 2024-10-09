  • Menu
Career fair connects students globally

Jasudben ML School (JML) partnered with career platform Mindler, hosted a Career Fair, linking students and parents with representatives from 30+ esteemed institutions worldwide.

The event introduced attendees to a broad range of global and national study options universities. Participants explored diverse fields, from medicine and engineering to AI and sustainable tech, gaining insights on admission, scholarships, and essential skills for future success.

This initiative provided invaluable guidance for students navigating today’s dynamic career landscape.

