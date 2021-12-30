Career skills

The ongoing pandemic and the resultant lockdowns have accelerated digital transformation for every enterprise across industries. As remote working and now hybrid working have become a part of our daily work routine, enterprises had to quickly adopt new-age digital technologies such as cloud, AI, data analytics and cyber-security to equip their employees with effective hybrid workplaces. Since digital technologies are essential ingredients for building successful hybrid workplaces, the demand for digital skill sets is evolving. New roles and responsibilities are cropping up in emerging technology to drive profitability and to optimize resources.



2) Cloud-native development skills



As the corporate world moves away from monolithic architecture to micro services for faster and easy development and deployment of applications, demand for full-stack cloud practitioners and cloud integration architects skilled in Python, Ruby, Java, Node, etc are gaining momentum. Micro services architecture packed in containers and workloads managed by kubernetes deployed on scalable cloud infrastructure not only enhances the efficiency of applications but also improves the overall customer experience.

3) Cloud security skills



While the cloud has many benefits, it is not suitable for every part of a business's IT infrastructure, applications, and workloads. For this reason, a hybrid work model is gaining popularity as it offers the collective benefits of on-premise, and public, and private clouds. However, maintaining comprehensive security of this confluent IT infrastructure becomes difficult. The negative effect of the loss or breach of personal customer data or proprietary company intellectual property can be devastating for businesses from both a reputational and financial perspective. Hence, the demand for cyber security experts who have a fair knowledge of how to operate in a hybrid cloud infrastructure is skyrocketing.

4) AI and ML skills



Artificial Intelligence and its subsets such as Machine Learning and Deep Learning are transforming every facet of business functions. Be it HR, accounting, sales or customer service, every function is integrating some form of AI into their operations to make them seamless and survive the growing evolution in the corporate landscape.

5) Edge computing skills



Edge computing is becoming more prevalent, and it's imperative for IT talent to learn the underlying skill sets to sustain this technology revolution. Edge computing is an architectural concept related to a larger paradigm called distributed computing. In a distributed computing architecture, network, storage and computing resources are spread across geographies. Since, large and centralised networks face an inherent problem of constrained bandwidth and latency, edge computing brings computing resources closer to the source of data. The advent of smart wearables powered by IoT technology (Internet of Things) made real-time data collection possible, thereby giving multiple use-cases for edge computing. The desired edge computing skill-sets involve the knowledge of system design, networking, database expertise and security in a distributed IT environment.

