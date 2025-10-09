Children spread joy through acts of kindness

Thousands of young children joined hands in a heartwarming display of compassion as EuroKids celebrated Daan Utsav, the nation’s festival of giving. Students participated in activities that encouraged kindness, empathy, and generosity — values at the core of early learning.

The celebrations saw toddlers, parents, and teachers engage in meaningful gestures — donating toys, creating handmade cards for senior citizens, organizing bake sales, and visiting local shelters. Each small act became a powerful lesson in sharing and gratitude, showing children that even the simplest effort can bring happiness to others.

By embracing the spirit of Daan Utsav, EuroKids emphasized the importance of nurturing compassion from an early age.

The week-long initiative turned classrooms into spaces of kindness — reminding everyone that the seeds of generosity, once sown in young hearts, can grow into a lifelong habit of empathy and care.