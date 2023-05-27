Choosing the right destination: Where to study abroad

For many students, studying abroad is a transformative life experience, and one that requires careful thought and planning. This article will guide you through the critical aspects to consider when deciding on your study abroad destination.



The first factor to consider is your academic interest or programme. It’s essential to understand where you see yourself in the next five years. Consult with a career counselor who can help you identify your areas of interest, academic strengths, and future career prospects. Based on your career aspirations, search for universities that offer the programme you’re interested in.

To further refine your search, categorize your options into three tiers: ambitious universities (top 50), moderate universities (top 200), and safe universities (top 500). This strategy can help manage your expectations and increase your chances of success. Furthermore, consider research programs offered by your selected universities. Participating in research can enhance your learning experience and potentially increase your scholarship opportunities.

The second factor to contemplate is the interplay of country, course, city, university, program, and your living standards. Each element carries its weight and can significantly impact your study abroad experience.

The country you select will be your home for several years, so it’s crucial to consider the cultural fit, language barriers, safety, and how welcoming it is to international students. The course (MS, MIM, MBA) and the program (Engineering, Business, Design etc.) should align with your career aspirations. The city and university (Public vs Private) play a role in defining your lifestyle, academic resources available, and networking opportunities. Finally, your living standard will be determined by the cost of living in the chosen city and the financial resources you have.

The third factor to consider is the return on investment (ROI) of your education. Studying abroad is a significant financial commitment, and it’s crucial to understand what you’ll gain from it.

Let’s consider an example. If you choose to study for a master’s degree in the USA, you might incur expenses of around 40 lakh, but with an average salary of 65 lakh per year, the ROI in three years could be 5X. In the UK, your expenses might be around 30 lakh with an average salary of 40 lakh per year, leading to an ROI of 2.5X in two years. In Australia, with expenses around 35 lakh and an average salary of 35 lakh per year, your ROI could be between 2X and 3X in 2-3 years.

While ROI is an essential aspect to consider, it’s also important to note that studying abroad is more than just a financial investment. It’s an opportunity to broaden your cultural horizons, develop a global network, and gain invaluable life experiences.

In conclusion, when choosing where to study abroad, it’s crucial to take a holistic approach. Consider your academic and career aspirations, the country, course, city, university, and program that best suit your needs, and the potential return on your investment. The decision to study abroad is a significant one, and thorough research and planning can help ensure you make the best choice for your future.