Confidence level among students of CBSE, ICSE marginally higher: Survey

Confidence level among students studying in CBSE and ICSE schools is marginally higher than those enrolled under state boards, a new survey has claimed.

The survey was conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and edtech company LEAD. A total of 2,807 students were surveyed in six metro cities and as many non-metro cities spread across the four major regions of India.

"Thirty-six per cent of students have indicated top-bracket confidence levels (81-100)," the survey claimed, adding that students studying in CBSE and ICSE schools have marginally higher confidence than state board students. "However, in Delhi, the confidence index is marginally higher for state board students," it further said. The results have been divided into four categories: Aspirant, Leader, All-rounder and Influencer. "At an all-India level, one in every two respondent students is in the all-rounder segment, with a little over one-third of students finding space in the influencer segment.

Interestingly, the trend is similar in metro and non-metro cities, although the size of the influencer segment in metros (44 pc) is significantly higher when compared to non-metro students (28 pc)," it said. The survey took into account five factors that contribute to confidence-building in students – conceptual understanding, critical thinking, communication, collaboration and exposure to opportunities.

"The study captures students' ratings on 20 statements that focus on activities done in schools. Activities were rotated and each statement was given equal weightage to eliminate order bias," the report said. "Self-confidence in children has never been more important. It is the foundation of all success and achievement in life. It also impacts academic motivation and educational outcomes," it added.